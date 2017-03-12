Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
When It Comes to Prosecuting Wall Street, Preet Bharara Is No Hero
 By Jesse Eisinger / ProPublica
Hacking the Election: We Should Call Trump’s Bluff for a Watergate-Style Inquiry
 By Bill Blum
The Dance of Death
 By Chris Hedges

Ear to the Ground
Footage in Documentary Prompts New Questions About Shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson (Video)
Justice Department Turns to a Rarely Used Rule in Trying to Prevent CIA Testimony in Torture Lawsuit
The Debate Over WikiLeaks and Privacy Rights
Here’s What Happened While We Were Distracted by Donald Trump’s Tweets

A/V Booth
John Oliver: GOP Health Plan a Scheme to Take Money From the Poor and Give It to the Rich
Fired ‘Marketplace’ Reporter Wonders: Is Objective Journalism Dead?

Animation
Obamacare Lite (Video)

Arts & Culture
Chris Hedges and Poet Linh Dinh on the ‘Irrevocable Decline of the American Empire’ (Video)
 BLANK
Becoming a Feminist: Comparing Angela Davis’ and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Takes on Trans Women
 By Natasha Hakimi
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood? (Part 3)
 By Carrie Rickey
‘Cries From Syria’ Carries Heart-Rending Stories From the Civil War
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
Caution Faulty Thinking Can Be Harmful to Your Happiness

Caution Faulty Thinking Can Be Harmful to Your Happiness

Elliot D. Cohen
27.54
Blackwater: The Rise of the World’s Most Powerful Mercenary Army

Blackwater: The Rise of the World’s Most Powerful Mercenary Army

Jeremy Scahill
$12.30

Basic T-Shirt

$13
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Hacking the Election: We Should Call Trump’s Bluff for a Watergate-Style Inquiry

Posted on Mar 12, 2017

By Bill Blum

Evan Vucci / AP

At precisely 3:35 a.m. EST on March 4, President Donald John Trump—who has long boasted of his ability to function on just a few hours of sleep per night—launched perhaps the most incendiary tweet-storm of his tweet-filled career from within the gilt-encrusted confines of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

“Terrible!” Trump typed on his trusty smartphone. “Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the [November election] victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

After posting two more tweets claiming that Obama’s plan to wiretap him had been “turned down” by a court and that “a good lawyer” could “make a great case” against Obama—and roughly an hour before taking to Twitter again to blast Arnold Schwarzenegger for his ratings failures as the new host of “Celebrity Apprentice”—Trump compared Obama’s conduct to “Nixon/Watergate.”

The next day, Trump’s dutiful press secretary, Sean Spicer, followed up on his boss’ pre-dawn meltdown, sending out a news release to underscore the “very troubling” nature of Obama’s alleged malfeasance. Spicer urged Congress to expand its existing probes into Russian interference in the election to include the question of whether “executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.”

For once, I couldn’t agree more with President Trump. Although I suspect the last thing he, Spicer and the rest of the West Wing gang really want is a high-profile, Watergate-style inquest—note that Spicer concluded his March 5 announcement with the declaration that “[n]either the White House nor the president will comment further until such oversight is conducted”—this time we should support the chief executive, or, more accurately, call his bluff.

Anyone who needs a refresher course on Watergate should look at the Senate’s final report on the scandal, which was released in June 1974. The document still stands, by any measure, as one of the landmark texts of our constitutional history.

Comprising nearly 1,300 pages and another 26 volumes of testimony, the report reflects the extraordinarily broad mandate that the Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities, chaired by North Carolina’s Democratic Sen. Sam Ervin Jr., received to investigate the June 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate office building in Washington, D.C., and the subsequent cover-up by the Nixon White House.

Beyond the break-in and cover-up, the committee also was given the go-ahead to probe, in the words of the report, “all other illegal, improper, or unethical conduct occurring during the Presidential campaign of 1972.” For additional historical context, the committee went even further, exploring the Nixon administration’s political practices dating back to 1968, including the creation of the former president’s infamous “enemies list” and his obsession with opposition to the war in Vietnam.

The select committee held its first public hearing May 17, 1973, and maintained an exhausting schedule, convening as often as five times a week, with only two brief recesses until August of that year. Many hearings were televised, attracting record viewing audiences. When the final gavel came down, a total of 37 witnesses had been called, ending, as the report indicates, what was then the longest uninterrupted congressional hearing in the country’s history.

The Watergate hearings were instrumental in bringing about Nixon’s resignation. They were also a civics lesson writ large in a time of grave national disunity, as well as a collective search for political truth and an exercise in speaking truth to power.

We need an inquiry of the same magnitude today, convened by either a new select committee modeled after the one led by Ervin or an independent commission armed with full federal subpoena power.

At present, both the House and Senate Intelligence committees are investigating possible Russian influence in the elections. The committees also are looking into Trump’s charges against Obama, with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff taking the initiative on that score. The House panel is slated to take testimony from FBI Director James Comey on March 20.

Neither chamber’s probe, however, is adequate. The existing committees are too restricted in their jurisdiction to get the job done and conduct too much of their most important work behind closed doors. The House panel also is overstaffed with Trump loyalists and lackeys.

In the meantime, questions surrounding the election continue to haunt the body politic, much as Watergate constituted, according to Nixon’s White House counsel John Dean, a “cancer on the presidency.”

The probe we need should be directed at the entire issue of undue influence, cyber and otherwise, in the 2016 election. It should be a no-holds-barred affair, offering maximum transparency, with no preconceptions, and guided by an abiding commitment to follow the evidence wherever it leads, no matter whose reputations are sullied, or whose misconduct or crimes are exposed.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
1   2   3   NEXT PAGE >>>

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 