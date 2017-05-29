Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 29, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Humans Cannot Simply Plant Their Way Out of Climate Change
 By Tim Radford / Climate News Network
After Pat’s Birthday
 By Kevin Tillman
Senate Republicans Are Screwed on Trumpcare, and They Know It
 By Robert Reich

Ear to the Ground
Alliance of Activists Converging in Georgia to Launch Voting Rights Project
Appeals Court Refuses to Uphold Trump’s Travel Ban
Is Health Care ‘the Military-Industrial Complex of the 21st Century’?
How Self-Driving Cars Will Transform Cities for the Better

A/V Booth
At a Time of Deep Divisions, a Danish Ad Reminds Us of the Importance of What We Share (Video)
Analyzing the Hypocrisy of U.S. Media Coverage (Video)

Animation
Storytime With the President (Video)

Arts & Culture
Texas Movie Theater Chain Shrugs Off Criticism for Women-Only Screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’
Rising Star
 By Carlos Lozada
Structures of Power and the Ethical Limits of Speech
 By Svetlana Mintcheva
Celebrating the Vibrant Lifestyle of Jean Stein

Truthdig Bazaar

Wanted T-Shirt

$28.99
Religion and the Death Penalty: A Call for Reckoning

Religion and the Death Penalty: A Call for Reckoning

E.J. Dionne
$28.50

Jr. Ringer T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Angela Merkel Tells European Leaders They Must Depend on Themselves

Posted on May 29, 2017

By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, certainly knew what she was doing when she made her otherwise cautious statement.

“The times,” she said, “in which we can entirely depend on others, are gone. This, I have experienced in the last few days.  We Europeans must take our destiny in our own hands.” 

The adverb is important here.  “Entirely depend on” is not the same as “depend on.”  She is signalling that Europe has in the past perhaps been completely dependent on the US in certain regards.  Under Trump (the meaning of her “experience” in the the “last few days”), Europe can no longer afford to do so.

Her annoyance is understandable.  Europe faces dire challenges.

One is climate change, which Trump refused to help with.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Another is the refugee crisis. Since many refugees go north from the drought-stricken Sahel, which has been desertifying under the impact of human-caused climate change from toxic carbon dioxide emissions, these two crises are inter related.

The European economy, and especially employment rates, still has not recovered from the 2008-2009 crisis.  Instead of promoting trade, Trump is talking up protectionism.  He called Germans “very wicked” for running a trade surplus with the US and selling cars to Americans.  Having Trump plastered on front pages next to quotes about evil Germans while Merkel was meeting with him at the G7 must have been poisonous.

Then Germany was convinced by Obama to slap sanctions on Russia because of its unilateral annexation of Crimea, something that had not happened in post-war Germany and which looked sinister to Western Europe.  Trump seems to be in Russia’s back pocket, so that the whole sanctions policy is up in the air.  (Frankly German interests were getting tired of it even last year.). Germany will have to make its own decisions about how to deal with Vladimir Putin, and can no longer simply follow America’s lead, given that America’s lead now has all the consistency of a terrified bumblebee.

The good news is that you wouldn’t want European leaders blindly following Trump’s need.  And at least there will be some adults acting independently on the world stage.

 



Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 