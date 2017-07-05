Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 5, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
G-20 Told to End Public Subsidy of All Dirty Fuels by 2020
 By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams
Kim Jong Un Vows North Korea’s Nukes Will Stay Off the Negotiating Table
 By Foster Klug and Hyung-Jin Kim / Associated Press
Russia-China Relationship Is Growing Closer, and That Could Hurt the U.S.
 By Ray McGovern / Consortiumnews

Ear to the Ground
Trump Did Us All a Favor: He Helped Us Agree That Health Care Is a Right
Why California’s Single-Payer ‘Shell Bill’ Was Doomed From the Start
Trump Gender-Equality Appointee Bethany Kozma Is Unfit to Serve
Trump’s Travel Ban 2.0 Goes Into Effect

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky: How the U.S. Became an Oligarchy That Makes War on the Middle Class
Naomi Klein: ‘Counting on [Trump] Self-Destructing Is Very, Very Dangerous’ (Video)

Animation
The Institute for Empathetic Studies (Video)

Arts & Culture
How Hillary Clinton’s Goldman Sachs Speeches Cost Her the 2016 Election
 By Joe Lauria
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey
Living in the Shadows
 By Paul Von Blum
Hillary Clinton and the Fear of War With Russia
 By Joe Lauria

Truthdig Bazaar
Toward an Open Tomb

Toward an Open Tomb

By Michel Warschawski
$14.95
All The Wild That Remains

All The Wild That Remains

$26.95

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

G-20 Told to End Public Subsidy of All Dirty Fuels by 2020

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams

  A view of oil refineries from the Galveston Channel in Texas. (Roy Luck / flickr)(CC-BY)

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile

Extreme weather trends continue. CO2 emissions remain above the safe threshold. And President Donald Trump’s decision to ditch the Paris climate pact underscores the need for other world leaders to live up to their promises to uphold the accord.

But a new report by a group of environmental advocacy organizations presents a sobering finding: G-20 governments are bankrolling fossil fuel projects big time. In fact, they’re pouring four times more public finance into fossil fuels than they are into clean energy projects.

Released Wednesday by Oil Change International, Friends of the Earth U.S., the Sierra Club, and WWF European Policy Office, Talk Is Cheap: How G-20 Governments Are Financing Climate Disaster shows that between 2013 and 2015, public fossil fuel financing from these countries added up to over $71.8 billion annually. The bulk of that amount—84 percent—funded oil and gas projects. Public financing for clean energy, meanwhile, averaged just $18.7 billion annually during that time frame.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
“Our research shows that the G-20 still hasn’t put its money where its mouth is when it comes to the clean energy transition. If other G-20 governments are serious about standing up to Trump’s climate denial and meeting their commitments under the Paris Agreement, they need to stop propping up the outdated fossil fuel industry with public money,” said Alex Doukas senior campaigner at Oil Change International and report co-author.

This public finance comes by way of insurance, loans, and grants, and is provided by national and multilateral development banks, export credit agencies, and majority state-owned domestic banks, the report explains.

“Particularly egregious,” the report says, is that G-20 public finance for exploration for new reserves of fossil fuels averaged $13.5 billion a year. But “most already-discovered reserves must remain unburned to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.”

Japan had the dubious honor of the biggest fossil fuel financer, averaging $16.5 billion annually for 2013-2015. For comparison, its support for clean energy finance for that time frame averaged $2.7 billion a year.

The United States, for its part, averaged $6 billion annually in public finance of fossil fuel projects, compared to $1.3 billion for clean energy projects.

G-20 governments’ public financing of fossil fuel projects presents a three-pronged dagger to climate change efforts, the groups argue. From the report:

Lowering the cost of carbon emissions, thus undermining carbon pricing: To the extent that it functions as a subsidy to fossil fuel production, public finance for fossil fuels provides an incentive to emit carbon, encouraging higher levels of fossil fuel production and consumption. In this way, government spending to support fossil fuel production acts as a negative carbon price, pulling in the opposite direction of climate policy and sending confusing market signals.

Driving high carbon lock-in: High carbon lock-in—aided by public finance for fossil fuels—makes the transition to clean energy more difficult and costly.

Making uneconomical dirty energy economical: Public finance subsidizes unburnable carbon, enabling production of ‘zombie energy’—that is, energy that would otherwise be uneconomical to produce.

Among the recommendations for G-20 leaders the report lays out are setting a 2020 deadline for ending the public financing of all fossil fuel projects, including new exploration; expanding support for “truly clean technologies”; and providing support for development countries to make a swift clean energy swift “in line with developed countries’ historical responsibility.”

“The best climate science points to an urgent need to transition to clean energy, but public finance from G-20 governments drags us in the opposite direction. We must stop funding fossils and shift these subsidies,” Doukas said.

The report is released just days before the G-20’s two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany, where climate change is expected to be a major agenda item.

According to Kate DeAngelis, international policy analyst at Friends of the Earth and report co-author, “G-20 countries should take this moment in Germany to start in earnest the massive financial shift from dirty fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy for the entire world.”

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 