December 28, 2016 Disclaimer: Please read.
From Childhood Victim to Domestic Abuse Survivor
Posted on Dec 28, 2016
By Barbara Dunlap and Ann Laird
Battered women come from all walks of life. They can be college graduates or high school dropouts. They may be financially secure or struggling to put food on the table.
The reasons that victims stay in abusive situations are diverse as well. Poor women often literally have no other place to go. Those in higher socio-economic brackets might have the resources to leave but endure the abuse for a variety of social and psychological reasons.
Ann Laird belongs in the latter group. She’s a well-educated, financially secure woman who lived with a man who beat her continually until she suffered brain damage. She had the means to leave, but she remained with her abuser because her upbringing had robbed her of the ability to defend herself. Raised in a Christian household beset by sexism, Ann learned as a child to accept whatever happened to her.
Ann was a good friend of mine in college, but I had no idea she carried such deep scars from childhood. Years later, I was stunned to learn she’d become a victim of domestic abuse.
When Truthdig launched this series on violence against women, I asked my friend to share her experiences. Ann agreed; here is her story of devastation and healing.
To fellow students, Ann looked very much her own woman as she walked around our college campus dressed in blue jeans and an oversized shirt, and usually barefoot. She was highly intelligent and did well academically. But Ann never mentioned that she regarded school as a refuge from her damaged—and damaging—home.
“My education had always given me a diversion from my family life,” she told me recently. “It built [up] my self-image that had been badly bruised as I grew up.” She elaborated:
Growing up in demeaning circumstances robs many women of their ability to defend themselves, according to Jane Fredricksen, executive director of the FaithTrust Institute in Seattle. The institute provides faith communities with tools and knowledge to address issues related to abuse.
“Patriarchal constructs often perpetuate violence, both in and outside of religion,” Fredricksen says. “Religion can perpetrate silence and shame, but we believe that’s a misinterpretation of faith. The religious tenets of Judaism, Christianity and Islam don’t promote domestic violence in any way.”
Teachings such as “keep praying” are oversimplified, according to “A Commentary on Religion and Domestic Violence,” co-authored by Rev. Marie Fortune, who founded the FaithTrust Institute. “Although these teachings may be fundamental to many religious faiths, alone they are inadequate to deal with the complexity of such an experience … as domestic violence,” the commentary explains.
After college, Ann became a legal secretary and eventually a paralegal. Her significant relationships were close, long-term and affectionate. They usually were with older men, who eventually withdrew with no explanation. She came to expect emotional abandonment but didn’t suffer any physical abuse.
“Then one day I woke in my parents’ house recovering from brain damage,” she told me. “My folks said it was inflicted by a man with whom I’d been in a relationship. I didn’t remember him. I didn’t remember the injury. I didn’t remember he had habitually abused me, as my parents told me.” She went on:
Ann can’t remember the details of why she remained with her abuser, but the fact that she stayed isn’t surprising—or uncommon. It’s one of the least understood aspects of domestic violence, according to Leslie Morgan Steiner, a survivor of abuse and author of the memoir “Crazy Love.”
