From Childhood Victim to Domestic Abuse Survivor

By Barbara Dunlap and Ann Laird

A photo-illustration showing the effects of domestic violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rusty Frank)

Battered women come from all walks of life. They can be college graduates or high school dropouts. They may be financially secure or struggling to put food on the table.

The reasons that victims stay in abusive situations are diverse as well. Poor women often literally have no other place to go. Those in higher socio-economic brackets might have the resources to leave but endure the abuse for a variety of social and psychological reasons.

Ann Laird belongs in the latter group. She’s a well-educated, financially secure woman who lived with a man who beat her continually until she suffered brain damage. She had the means to leave, but she remained with her abuser because her upbringing had robbed her of the ability to defend herself. Raised in a Christian household beset by sexism, Ann learned as a child to accept whatever happened to her.

Ann was a good friend of mine in college, but I had no idea she carried such deep scars from childhood. Years later, I was stunned to learn she’d become a victim of domestic abuse.

When Truthdig launched this series on violence against women, I asked my friend to share her experiences. Ann agreed; here is her story of devastation and healing.

To fellow students, Ann looked very much her own woman as she walked around our college campus dressed in blue jeans and an oversized shirt, and usually barefoot. She was highly intelligent and did well academically. But Ann never mentioned that she regarded school as a refuge from her damaged—and damaging—home.

“My education had always given me a diversion from my family life,” she told me recently. “It built [up] my self-image that had been badly bruised as I grew up.” She elaborated:

My mother seemed to have a grudge against me since my birth. She used a withering tone of voice with me I never heard her use with anyone else. She sided with my older brother in arguments and frequently criticized and punished me for shirking family duties not expected of my brother. I specifically remember her refusing to allow me to attend a scouting event until I had changed my bedsheets. We argued. Me: “I’m going to be late; I can do it when I get back.” She: “You are a member of this family and have to fulfill your responsibilities like everyone else.” As I left, late, for my event after changing my sheets, I passed my mother in my brother’s room, changing his sheets. He had gone, with her permission, to a scouting event. I felt like I’d been slapped in the face. School also gave me a refuge from my brother, who subjected me to everything from put-downs to pinches and punches. He took what my mother dismissed as understandable “sibling rivalry” to painful physical and emotional lengths. Once, at a church picnic when we were teenagers, he soaked me with a garden hose in front of his laughing male friends. My mother condemned me for spoiling my clothes. When I told her my brother had done it, she smiled and replied, “Ah, boys will be boys.” I finally stopped protesting this kind of treatment and learned to take what came my way. As a result, I never developed the skills to defend myself, even in the face of harm. Other issues came from my upbringing as a preacher’s daughter. Teachings such as “turn the other cheek” provide no defense in the face of continuing abuse. Following these teachings gave me a life assumption that any exercise of power was immoral, even in self-defense. Another strong Christian message of “judge not” made it impossible for me to condemn those who mistreated me.

Growing up in demeaning circumstances robs many women of their ability to defend themselves, according to Jane Fredricksen, executive director of the FaithTrust Institute in Seattle. The institute provides faith communities with tools and knowledge to address issues related to abuse.

“Patriarchal constructs often perpetuate violence, both in and outside of religion,” Fredricksen says. “Religion can perpetrate silence and shame, but we believe that’s a misinterpretation of faith. The religious tenets of Judaism, Christianity and Islam don’t promote domestic violence in any way.”

Teachings such as “keep praying” are oversimplified, according to “A Commentary on Religion and Domestic Violence,” co-authored by Rev. Marie Fortune, who founded the FaithTrust Institute. “Although these teachings may be fundamental to many religious faiths, alone they are inadequate to deal with the complexity of such an experience … as domestic violence,” the commentary explains.

After college, Ann became a legal secretary and eventually a paralegal. Her significant relationships were close, long-term and affectionate. They usually were with older men, who eventually withdrew with no explanation. She came to expect emotional abandonment but didn’t suffer any physical abuse.

“Then one day I woke in my parents’ house recovering from brain damage,” she told me. “My folks said it was inflicted by a man with whom I’d been in a relationship. I didn’t remember him. I didn’t remember the injury. I didn’t remember he had habitually abused me, as my parents told me.” She went on:

As I recovered and tried to piece my life together, I saw a psychotherapist recommended by the district attorney who was trying to convict my abuser. This therapy helped me remember enough to lead that abuser to plead guilty, and he received the maximum sentence. I can’t recall many other details—that part of my memory never has fully returned. I recall telling my parents and a friend I was being abused, but they couldn’t persuade me to leave. Because I don’t remember clearly, I can’t explain why I didn’t heed their advice. But I strongly suspect the edicts of my childhood led me to stay in such a violent relationship. I had learned to be nice and polite no matter what, which turned out to be a recipe for victimization.

Ann can’t remember the details of why she remained with her abuser, but the fact that she stayed isn’t surprising—or uncommon. It’s one of the least understood aspects of domestic violence, according to Leslie Morgan Steiner, a survivor of abuse and author of the memoir “Crazy Love.”