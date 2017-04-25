Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 25, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Free Bicycles Are Reducing Pollution in China and India
 By Paul Brown / Climate News Network
Four Scary Implications of the French Election
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet
With Respect to the U.S. Government, the Ultimate Inside Job Is Well Underway
 By Steven Harper / Moyers and Company

Ear to the Ground
Justice Department Sets June 30 Deadline for Compliance From Sanctuary Cities
French Mayor, Upset by Vote of Le Pen Backers, Says He May Quit Rather Than Serve Those ‘Assholes’
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen Advance to French Election Runoff
Islamic State-Linked Coup Against Indonesian President Is Backed by Trump Allies, Report Says

A/V Booth
John Oliver: It’s Dangerous to Think of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as a Moderating Force (Video)
‘On Contact With Chris Hedges’: Eugene O’Neill’s ‘Electra’ Shatters the American Myth

Animation
Armada of Misinformation (Video)

Arts & Culture
Director Laura Poitras Learns Why She Was Being Detained at Airports
‘Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary’ Brings the Jazz Legend to Life
After 2016’s Losses, Elizabeth Warren Tells Democrats: ‘Shame On Us’
 By Emma Green
‘Seed’ Documentary Explores the David-and-Goliath Battle With Food Corporations
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
Drones and Targeted Killing: Legal, Moral, and Geopolitical Issues

Drones and Targeted Killing: Legal, Moral, and Geopolitical Issues

edited by Marjorie Cohn (Author), foreword by Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Author)
$19.34
Ecstatic Nation: Confidence, Crisis, and Compromise

Ecstatic Nation: Confidence, Crisis, and Compromise

Brenda Wineapple
$11.72

Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Free Bicycles Are Reducing Pollution in China and India

Posted on Apr 25, 2017

By Paul Brown / Climate News Network

 

    One of Hangzhou Bicycle Service’s 3,600 bicycle stands.(Paul Starkey / Ashden)


In China everyone used to travel by bicycle, then along came an urban middle class and the cities were choked with private cars. Now the bicycle is making a comeback, and, at least if you live in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, you don’t even have to own one because the city will provide a bike for you to ride for free.

What began as an experiment to see if it was possible to reduce both air pollution and congestion has become a major success story, not just in Hangzhou but in 175 cities across the country.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the Hangzhou Bicycle Service is that it makes a profit. Companies pay for advertisements on the bicycles and on the kiosks where they are stored and rented from. This pays the wages of those who run the scheme.

Made in China

The experiment in Hangzhou started in 2008 with 2,800 bicycles, and there are now plans to scale up to 200,000 due to its popularity.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
There are several keys to the scheme’s success. For starters, although a card is required to hire a bicycle, the first hour is free so if you can get to work or a train or bus stop in under an hour you never have to pay. More than 90% of all rides taken are free.

Plus, the organisation provides a cycle park every 300 metres, with attendants nearby to solve any problems. Each attendant runs 35 stands. A central control room keeps an eye on the entire operation, ensuring there are plenty of cycles available where they are needed.

The authorities have boosted the scheme by imposing parking restrictions and, in some parts, banning petrol-powered motorcycles and scooters

Another reason it works so well is that it is integrated with all other forms of public transport, so the card that you use for bicycle hire also works on buses, the metro, water taxis and trains. Across the city there is a network of bicycle lanes and bicycle traffic signals providing access to every public transport hub. The authorities have boosted the scheme by imposing parking restrictions and, in some parts, banning petrol-powered motorcycles and scooters.

The Chinese based the idea on a bicycle hire project that operated in Paris. It is one of a number projects competing for an award in the sustainable transport category at the Ashden Awards in London, which will be presented on 15 June by Al Gore, the former US vice- president turned climate campaigner, at the Royal Geographical Society. The winners will receive £20,000 towards their businesses.

Indian Bicycles

Another bicycle project has taken off in India, a country that also has serious problems with air pollution and congestion. Based in the city of Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu, Ampere Vehicles make low-cost electric bicycles, scooters and flatbed vehicles for carrying loads. The company is a candidate for the same Ashden award as the Hangzhou Bicycle Service.

To date, Ampere has sold more than 14,000 longlife battery-powered vehicles. Many of the load carriers are being used by municipalities for collecting refuse and by large factories for carrying goods.

Private buyers tend to use their electric bicycles to get to work or are people who run small businesses and carry samples or goods on their bikes – for example, coconut collectors and tea sellers.

The machines have no gears and are simple to operate. The Ampere versions of electric vehicles fall into the same category as bicycles because they are regulated to a maximum speed of 25 kilometres an hour. This gives them a huge advantage as it means owners don’t need to worry about taxation, a driving licence, insurance or a protective helmet. 



Lockerdome Below Article
Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 