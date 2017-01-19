Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 19, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
‘Foreclosure King’ Steven Mnuchin Is Put on Defensive at Senate Hearing
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
Afghan Girl Dressed as a Boy for Six Years So She Could Go to School
 By Zahra Joya / Sahar Speaks
Greater Expectations: Anti-Trump Forces Should Aspire to Much More
 By Sonali Kolhatkar

Ear to the Ground
Obama Expands Ability of National Security Agency to Share Data
Putin Says Obama Is Trying to ‘Undermine the Legitimacy’ of a Trump Administration
Supreme Court Ruling in Bill Clinton Sexual Misconduct Case Could Spell Trouble for Trump
Military Contractor Erik Prince Is a Shadow in Trump’s Administration

A/V Booth
Should We Be Optimistic About the Effectiveness of a Trump White House?
Watch Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren School Trump’s Education Secretary Pick (Video)

Animation
Trump Has a Dream, Too (Video)

Arts & Culture
Poet Asks, ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Truthdig Bazaar
Autobiography of Mark Twain, Vol. 1

Autobiography of Mark Twain, Vol. 1

By Mark Twain
Dismantling the Empire: America’s Last Best Hope

Dismantling the Empire: America’s Last Best Hope

By Chalmers Johnson
$16.50

Women’s T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

‘Foreclosure King’ Steven Mnuchin Is Put on Defensive at Senate Hearing

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams

  At Thursday’s confirmation hearing, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown hammered Donald Trump’s Treasury pick Steven Mnuchin on his record of foreclosures while head of OneWest Bank. (C-SPAN screen shot)

At Thursday’s hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin was forced to defend his offshore holdings and his record at the bank dubbed a “foreclosure machine.”

Mnuchin faced occasionally tough questioning from Democrats on the Finance Committee, including Sens. Ron Wyden (Ore.), Bob Casey (Pa.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), and Claire McCaskill (Mo.), who drilled into his time running OneWest Bank, his offshore business ventures, and the conflicts of interest posed by President-elect Donald Trump’s foreign debts.

Watch Wyden take on the tax havens:

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) also delved into the matter:

Meanwhile, McCaskill reminded Mnuchin that as head of the Treasury Department he would oversee the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)—“which investigates foreign investments into U.S. businesses for possible national security conflicts,” as Business Insider explains—and in turn be tasked with evaluating the debt from President-elect Donald Trump’s businesses held by foreign entities:

And both Brown and Casey dug into Mnuchin’s record with OneWest, which foreclosed on tens of thousands of families after Mnuchin and his investors bought it.

Democrats not on the committee, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) weighed in as well.

But journalist and author David Dayen, writing Thursday afternoon at The Nation, said Democrats missed their opportunity to truly “expose Mnuchin as a predator.”

“Democratic committee members pummeled him over the tax haven,” Dayen wrote, referring to newly uncovered revelations that Mnuchin was director of investment funds incorporated in offshore havens like the Cayman Islands and Anguilla. But, Dayen continued, that line of questioning “got bogged down into an arcane discussion of hedge fund rules and tax law, when there were literally thousands of human stories, of people who lost everything they had at the hands of Steve Mnuchin’s bank, waiting to be discussed.”

One particularly impactful exchange was between Mnuchin and a Republican senator, Dean Heller of Nevada. Mnuchin opponents have targeted Heller’s district with ads in recent weeks, recognizing him as a possible swing vote on this confirmation. Dayen reports:

Mnuchin didn’t mention the name of a single victim in his remarks. He gave dubious statistics that fall apart upon scrutiny. And this tripped up Mnuchin with an important Senator, Republican Dean Heller of Nevada, one of the worst states for foreclosures. Heller asked how many Nevada loans were in OneWest’s servicing portfolio. Mnuchin didn’t know. He asked how many foreclosures and loan modifications OneWest committed in Nevada. Mnuchin didn’t know. Heller apparently asked this of Mnuchin and his staff seven different times for weeks, and got no answer. Heller asked why Mnuchin and his investors bought OneWest. Mnuchin said it would have been more lucrative to invest in Bank of America. (Not true; the investors doubled their money when OneWest was sold) Heller keyed in on the FDIC Loss-Share Agreement with OneWest, where the agency committed to backstop losses by the bank. Mnuchin couldn’t give a figure on how much money FDIC paid OneWest. The number is $1.2 billion. “You’re saying $1.2 billion isn’t an incentive to foreclose?” Heller asked. Mnuchin said no, but combined with the normal incentives among servicers to foreclose, this backstop was critical for OneWest.

Heller’s tough questioning suggests that he might not be inclined to support Mnuchin. And one senator in the committee could bottle up the nomination. That’s worth watching.

Watch here:

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 