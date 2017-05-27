Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 27, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Five Questions About Jared Kushner’s ‘Back Channel’ Request to Moscow
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ann Coulter May Be Joking, but What She Says Is Far From Funny
 By Nick Oltmann
Six Things Trump’s FCC Chairman Doesn’t Want You to Know About Net Neutrality
 By Timothy Karr / Moyers & Company

Ear to the Ground
Alliance of Activists Converging in Georgia to Launch Voting Rights Project
Appeals Court Refuses to Uphold Trump’s Travel Ban
Is Health Care ‘the Military-Industrial Complex of the 21st Century’?
How Self-Driving Cars Will Transform Cities for the Better

A/V Booth
Director John Scheinfeld on the Spiritual Journey of Jazz Icon John Coltrane (Audio)
Trump Admonishes NATO Member Countries in Speech (Video)

Animation
Storytime With the President (Video)

Arts & Culture
Rising Star
 By Carlos Lozada
Structures of Power and the Ethical Limits of Speech
 By Svetlana Mintcheva
Celebrating the Vibrant Lifestyle of Jean Stein
‘The Commune’: Not Quite Here Nor There
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace: How We Got to Be So Hated

Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace: How We Got to Be So Hated

By Gore Vidal
$15.00
The Admiral and the Ambassador

The Admiral and the Ambassador

Scott Martelle
$16.56

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Five Questions About Jared Kushner’s ‘Back Channel’ Request to Moscow

Posted on May 27, 2017

By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

In a meeting with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., the Washington Post reveals that Jared Kushner asked that a private, encrypted back channel be set up to the Kremlin. The report is based on a leak to a Post reporter from last December, which the paper has only recently managed to verify.

The story raises large numbers of questions, and is hard to understand except as an indication of something fishy going on.

1. Who leaked the information to the Washington Post’s Ellen Nakashima that Kushner made this request of Kislyak, back in December of 2016? Was it someone, as alleged, at the National Security Agency or the CIA who heard the information from a tap on Kislyak?

2. Why did Kislyak reveal this request to the Kremlin on an open channel that he must have known was under U.S. surveillance? Was he trying to sink Kushner or Trump? Is there some sort of double sting going on?

3. Why did Kushner (and Trump) want a secret back channel to Moscow? For what purpose? What did they want to discuss with Vladimir Putin that they did not want U.S. intelligence to know about?

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
4. Michael Flynn is alleged to have told Kislyak around the same time that Trump would lift sanctions on Russia that Obama had slapped on because of the annexation of the Crimea. What did Russia do for Trump as a quid pro quo? Was the back channel related to the lifting of sanctions?

5. Kushner is known to have been involved in manipulating social media into supporting Trump or dissing Clinton. Is his mastery of psy-ops related to his role with Russia? Was Kushner a conduit to Russia in this regard?



Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 