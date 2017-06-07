Comey’s Prepared Testimony Is Leaked a Day Before He Testifies

By Common Dreams staff / Common Dreams

Former FBI Director James Comey in 2014. (Brookings Institution / CC 2.0)

Breaking news, stay tuned for updates.

A day before his scheduled public testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, what appears to be former FBI Director James Comey’s prepared written “statement for the record” surfaced online Wednesday afternoon and was rapidly being shared among journalists and on social media.

As news outlets were combing through the document for salient details, the URL address of the document indicated it was uploaded to the official website of the Intelligence Committee. NBC News reports the committee, chaired by Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, released the testimony.

Advertisement Square, Site wide

Speaking on MSNBC, chief legal correspondent Ari Melber described the statement as an “extraordinary piece of testimony” that includes “explicit” details about Comey’s interactions with President Donald Trump.

View the original document here. An alternative version has been uploaded here.

And the seven-page written testimony has been reproduced in full below: