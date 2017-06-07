|
|
June 7, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Comey’s Prepared Testimony Is Leaked a Day Before He Testifies
Posted on Jun 7, 2017
By Common Dreams staff / Common Dreams
Breaking news, stay tuned for updates.
A day before his scheduled public testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, what appears to be former FBI Director James Comey’s prepared written “statement for the record” surfaced online Wednesday afternoon and was rapidly being shared among journalists and on social media.
As news outlets were combing through the document for salient details, the URL address of the document indicated it was uploaded to the official website of the Intelligence Committee. NBC News reports the committee, chaired by Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, released the testimony.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
View the original document here. An alternative version has been uploaded here.
And the seven-page written testimony has been reproduced in full below:
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation