By Janice Raymond

Opposition Senator Leila De Lima, center, is escorted by supporters making a “stop” gesture after filing a petition in the Philippine Supreme Court stopping President Rodrigo Duterte “from securing private details about her personal life and using them to degrade her dignity as a human being, a woman and a senator” Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 in Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez / AP Photo)

Editor’s note: This two-part series probes the political situation in the Philippines, where state authorities are allegedly orchestrating a wave of extrajudicial killings, mostly of drug users in the poorest neighborhoods of the country. The fiercest resistance to these state-sponsored crimes has come from two female legislators, as well as women’s rights activists and the young women who have stood in solidarity with them. Part 2 will be published Thursday.

His boorish, brash, in-your-face performances helped win him the presidency of his country. He told voters he would “drain the swamp,” a swamp of drugs and crime. He was born to privilege, yet the poorest revere him as a “man of the people.” He is thin-skinned, constantly appearing to be angry, and his own brother declared that he needs to learn anger management. Many believe he is bonkers. And when he utters misogynist comments, he defends them by saying, “This is how men talk.”

No, this is not a description of Donald Trump, but of the president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, who has been called the “ ‘Donald Trump’ of the country.” He is also called “Dodirty”—the doer of despicable deeds.

Advertisement Square, Site wide

Much has been written about Duterte’s brutal behavior. He is an alleged killer, not only of drug traffickers, but also of drug users. Nevertheless, he has said he abused drugs, becoming dependent on fentanyl for pain. (Duterte later claimed he made up his story about fentanyl abuse.)

He dislikes being asked about his medical status and demeaned one journalist with the crude retort, “How is your wife’s vagina?” He says God speaks to him, but he has called Pope Francis the “son of a whore.” (He subsequently canceled his plan to apologize to the pope in person, but the Philippine press reported in January that he wrote the pontiff a letter.)

As the mayor of the city of Davao for 28 years, Duterte allegedly “cleaned it up” by authorizing a squad of killers to wipe out drug sellers and users. Most of the victims were not drug dealers but drug users who were unemployed or worked at unskilled jobs. Within six months of his May 2016 election as president, thousands of killings took place, with figures ranging as high as 7,000. Philippines Sen. Antonio Trillanes, one of the rare Senate critics of Duterte, has called him a “mass murderer” who brags about people he has killed and “how the brains were splattered all over the place, gangland style.”

Before and after his presidential election, Duterte’s own statements have given critics more evidence to use against him than those collected from other sources. When he was mayor, he said he would go “around Davao with a motorcycle … I was really looking for a confrontation so I could kill.” In a televised speech, he boasted of another lethal altercation: “Whoever will use [public funds] for corruption[,] I will get him [to] ride the helicopter with me going to Manila and will push him out while we are up in the air … I did that before and I can do that again.” Duterte also promised that in his first six months in office he would kill 100,000 criminals and dump so many bodies into the sea the “fish will grow fat.” After his inauguration, he told military officers in the city of Cebu, “All those deaths happening here? Let’s add to them. Let me take care of it.”

Most of the victims of Duterte’s alleged drug killings have been men. What is happening to women in the poorest barangays (districts) devastated by the death squads has been less reported. When I spoke with a member of In Defense of Human Rights and Dignity, a human rights network protesting his regime’s deadly policies and programs, she explained: “Young women who have been sold, and [those] with whom we work tell us that women and girls are sexually exploited because they are offered by drug-dealing parents to vigilantes or policemen so their own lives are spared.” They “fear for their own lives or that of their kin who are listed in the precincts as having links with either drug use or drug peddling,” she added.

Jean Enriquez, director of the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women—Asia-Pacific, an organization that assists victims of extrajudicial killings and their families, told me: “The killings threaten to increase the number of women facing exploitation, abuse and violence.” Victims lack services that provide medical and economic relief. Many daughters have been orphaned, mothers have lost sons, wives have been widowed and families have been deprived of breadwinners. Women have no access to justice and are vulnerable to sex trafficking.

Any kind of “civil space is increasingly contracting,” because there is no safe place to go in the neighborhoods, Enriquez said. “Communities are silenced by fear … Solidarity in communities also breaks down as many shrink from going to wakes and funerals of victims, lest they are tagged as drug users or pushers.”