Exposing the Man Behind the Curtain

By Scott Ritter / The Huffington Post

FBI Director James Comey (left) and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper at Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee. (Cliff Owen / AP)

“When you attack a country,” John McCain, the long-serving Republican Senator from Arizona, who chairs the influential Senate Armed Services Committee, told reporters on December 30, 2016, during a visit to Ukraine, a nation locked in a quasi-Civil War with Russian-backed separatist rebels, “it’s an act of war.”

McCain was referring to allegations of Russian involvement in the hacking of servers belonging to the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and the release of emails purportedly thus stolen to Wikileaks for the purpose of undermining the candidacy of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

“And so we have to make sure that there is a price to pay,” McCain concluded, “so that we can perhaps persuade the Russians to stop these kind of attacks on our very fundamentals of democracy.”

McCain’s words echoed those of the White House, which just the day prior had published a “fact sheet” explaining its decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats and their families from the United States. “Russia’s cyber activities were intended to influence the election, erode faith in U.S. democratic institutions, sow doubt about the integrity of our electoral process, and undermine confidence in the institutions of the U.S. government,” the “fact sheet” proclaimed. “These actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

And, as if to underscore the point, that same day the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a 13-page “Joint Activity Report” (JAR) on what it called “Grizzly Steppe,” or malicious cyber activity by Russia “to compromise and exploit networks and endpoints associated with the US elections.” Long on allegation and short on evidence, the JAR stated that its work “expanded” upon an earlier joint statement issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (IDNI) and DHS on the U.S. elections, issued October 7, 2016, which made similar claims without citing any evidence that sustained the charge (note: the JAR contained a disclaimer that DHS “does not provide any warranties of any kind regarding any information contained within”.)

A week later, the Obama administration continued to make its case against Russia when the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), James Clapper, released a classified Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), “Russia’s Influence Campaign Targeting the 2016 US Presidential Election” that the President had ordered back on December 16, 2016. Clapper briefed President Obama on its findings on Thursday, January 6, 2017 before briefing President-elect Trump and select members of the U.S. Congress on Friday, January 7, 2017.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released an unclassified version of its ICA later that same day. “We assess,” the unclassified ICA stated in its “key judgments” section (noting that “its conclusions were identical to those in the highly classified assessment”), “Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump. We have,” the unclassified ICA concluded, “high confidence in these judgments.”