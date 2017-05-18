|
Excessive, Lethal Executive Presidential Power Is Now Considered Normal. Trump Is No Exception.
Posted on May 18, 2017
By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
Within days of taking office, Donald Trump, over dinner with his son-in-law Jared Kushner and other associates, approved a SEAL Team 6 raid in Yemen. The raid cost Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens his life, as well as the loss of a U.S. military helicopter. But what about the civilian casualties? Despite Trump administration claims that the raid netted extensive intelligence, reports surfaced of at least 30 civilian deaths, including many children. According to Reuters, U.S. military officials said, “Trump approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations.” This was just one raid in Yemen, among thousands, in a devastating civil war exacerbated by U.S. arms and involvement, both direct and indirect. He is going to visit Saudi Arabia this week, the first foreign country he will visit as president. Donald Trump is the commander in chief, and his casual order over that dinner led to the violent death of tens of innocent people. Is that not a high crime?
Jump ahead to mid-April. The U.S. military dropped a bomb on an alleged ISIS target in Afghanistan, which wouldn’t garner a line in the news these days, as the longest war in U.S. history drags on into its 17th year, with promises by Trump to expand it by sending thousands more troops. But this was no ordinary bomb. Trump dropped the MOAB—what the Pentagon has nicknamed “the Mother of All Bombs.” The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the world. It has been in the U.S. arsenal since early in the Iraq War, but was never used - until Commander in Chief Donald J. Trump took office.
Dr. “Hakim,” a medical doctor who has provided humanitarian relief in Afghanistan for more than a decade, reacted to the MOAB’s first-ever deployment, on the “Democracy Now!” news hour. He works with Afghan Peace Volunteers, an interethnic group of young Afghans dedicated to building nonviolent alternatives to war. Speaking from Kabul, he kept his back turned to the camera, afraid that he would suffer retaliation if identified:
While the mainstream media have assumed a more oppositional tone since Trump took office, it gets in line when he engages in military action. Then, the media declare, Trump is acting “presidential.”
The same New York Times article that alleged Trump interfered in the Flynn-Russia investigation contained another startling revelation: “Mr. Comey should consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information, according to one of Mr. Comey’s associates,” the Times reported. A free press is the bedrock of our democratic society. Trump also has promised to expand libel laws to make it easier to go after his critics.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has just appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller III as special counsel to oversee the ongoing investigation of alleged Russian influence over the 2016 U.S. election. Mueller should pursue the facts vigorously, and make his findings public. But a complete inquiry into the crimes of Donald Trump must go much further.
