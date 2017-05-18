|
Eric Holder’s ‘Criminal Justice’ Past Is a Model for Jeff Sessions’ Future
Posted on May 18, 2017
By Glen Ford / Black Agenda Report
Sessions’ policy “is not tough on crime. It is dumb on crime,” said his predecessor, Eric Holder, who executed Barack Obama’s so-called “Smart on Crime” initiative in response to a growing wave of Black protest during Obama’s second term. In typical fashion, Obama “led from behind” on criminal justice issues, positioning himself on the cautious side of the emerging establishment consensus that the U.S. prison population must be shrunk. Thus, the Obama administration gave ample lip service to rolling back patently racist crack cocaine penalties, but, once legislation to that effect was passed, fought successfully in the courts to prevent early release of inmates convicted under the law. Instead, prisoners were forced to undergo individual review. The lucky ones, who fit Eric Holder’s strict release eligibility guidelines, were dribbled out of prison as public relations exhibits of Obama’s kindness.
Obama and Holder did tolerate, and even encourage, a degree of prosecutorial discretion in framing charges and recommending sentences—although they proposed no fundamental reforms to the system. The truth is, prosecutorial discretion is an arbitrary tool of the state, a matter of convenience and budget-adjusting that has nothing to do with justice and leaves the repressive architecture of mass Black incarceration totally intact—as should be obvious, since all it took was a memo from Jeff Sessions to undo the phony “reform.”
Holder’s policy of targeting “suspicious” vehicles for stops “with the aim of conducting searches” is detailed in James Forman Jr.’s new book, “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America,” an indispensable resource for understanding the roots of modern mass incarceration and the role the Black political (misleadership) class played in creating the monster. The man who would later declare that some banks are too big to prosecute (how’s that for discretion?) helped establish a national precedent for stripping constitutional protections from the “suspicious” demographics of society. James Forman reports that Holder’s signature “pretext stops” are responsible for “most of the racial disparity in traffic stops, nationwide.” Thus, Eric Holder has contributed mightily to the misery endured by, literally, millions in the U.S. prison gulag over the last several decades, while his feeble discretionary criminal justice “reforms” under Obama have no lasting institutional impact.
Worse, Eric Holder’s past is a model for Attorney General Jeff Session’s future.
Black Agenda Report executive editor Glen Ford can be contacted at Glen.Ford@BlackAgendaReport.com.
|
