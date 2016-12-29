Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
December 29, 2016 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Donald Trump’s New Nuclear Instability
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
Seven Wishes for President Obama’s Parting Shots
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Now Is the Time for Obama to Recognize a State of Palestine
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Russia Reaches Syria Cease-Fire Pact With Turkey—and the U.S. Had Nothing to Do With It
Global ‘Compost Bomb’ Slowly Detonates as Previously Frozen Soil ‘Breathes Out’ Greenhouse Gases
John Kerry Rebukes Israel and Calls Settlements a Threat to Peace (Video)
White Supremacist Groups Will ‘Revolt’ if Trump Disappoints Them, Leaders Say

A/V Booth
After Legislative Coup, North Carolina Can No Longer Be Considered a Democracy, Report Says
Bernie Sanders Answers Sarah Silverman’s Most Pressing Post-Election Question (Video)

Animation
Ode to the Pundits (Video)

Arts & Culture
Best of Truthdig’s Film Reviews 2016: List Includes ‘Arrival’ and ‘La La Land’
 By Carrie Rickey
Transborder Immigrant Tool Series: If a Western Diamondback Bites You, ‘Borders Be Damned’
Best of Truthdig’s Book Reviews 2016: Top Reads, From Economics to Politics and Even Genetics
 BLANK
The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu
 By Liesl Bradner

Truthdig Bazaar
In Other Words

In Other Words

$26.95
Beyond Outrage

Beyond Outrage

By Robert Reich
$9.99

Jr. Ringer T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Donald Trump’s New Nuclear Instability

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

  President-elect Donald Trump. (John Locher / AP)

President-elect Donald Trump exploded a half-century of U.S. nuclear-arms policy in a single tweet last week: “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.” With that one vague message, Donald Trump, who hasn’t even taken office yet, may have started a new arms race.
 
Trump’s statement set off alarms around the world, necessitating a cadre of his inner circle to flood the airwaves with now-routine attempts to explain what their boss “really meant.” On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow confronted former Trump campaign manager and newly appointed Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway about the shocking tweet:
 
Maddow: “He’s saying we’re going to expand our nuclear capability.”
 
Conway: “He’s not necessarily saying that—”
 
Maddow: “... He did literally say we need to expand our nuclear capability—”
 
Conway: “...What he’s saying is…we need to expand our nuclear capability, really our nuclear readiness, our capability to be ready for those who also have nuclear weapons.”
 
The next morning, during a commercial break on the MSNBC program “Morning Joe,” Trump spoke by phone with Mika Brzezinski, as she and her co-host Joe Scarborough sat in pajamas on the Christmas-themed TV set. The call was not broadcast, but when the show came back from the break, Brzezinski quoted Trump as saying, “Let it be an arms race ... we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all.”
 
Minutes after that aired, Annie Leonard, executive director of Greenpeace USA, told us on the “Democracy Now!” news hour: “Every day, Trump says something that makes us worried, but this may be the most terrifying yet. A nuclear-arms race is the last thing that the world needs. I think about climate change. I think about economic inequality. I think about all of these major threats that we’re facing as a country and as a world. Why would we add on top of that a totally manufactured, unnecessary threat?”
 
President Barack Obama delivered his first address on the U.S. nuclear arsenal on April 5, 2009, in Prague: “Today, the Cold War has disappeared, but thousands of those weapons have not. In a strange turn of history, the threat of global nuclear war has gone down, but the risk of a nuclear attack has gone up. More nations have acquired these weapons.” Then, in 2016, he proposed a 30-year, $1 trillion dollar nuclear arsenal modernization program. When asked about Obama’s record, Annie Leonard told us, “Greenpeace and many of our allies fought against President Obama’s military spending, and we will fight against President Trump’s military spending.”
 
While Obama’s nuclear spending continues what Albert Einstein called, in 1946, the “drift toward unparalleled catastrophe,” it still adheres to the current in-force nuclear-reduction treaty between the U.S. and Russia, called New START. This calls for the reduction in the number of warheads in both nations’ stockpiles from the current amount of roughly 7,000 warheads each, to 1,550 warheads each by February 2018. Trump’s declarations suggest he would scrap New START and relaunch a new nuclear-arms race between the U.S. and Russia. This, in turn, could easily trigger the desire among other existing nuclear states, like India, Pakistan and Israel, to increase their stockpiles. Trump also repeatedly stated throughout the presidential campaign that he supports the acquisition of nuclear weapons by other nations, including Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia. And he has said the opposite on other occasions, which only highlights the volatility and unpredictability of this incoming commander in chief. In such an unstable world, with an increasing number of nuclear weapons, the likelihood only increases that someone, somewhere will hit the button.
 
Alarmed at the recent developments, one group has launched a petition urging the current president to take action. “With the stroke of a pen, President Barack Obama could take our nuclear missiles off high alert, making sure that President Trump could not launch them rashly,” writes Joe Cirincione, president of the Ploughshares Fund, a global security foundation. “Trump will have the unfettered ability to launch one or one thousand nuclear warheads whenever he pleases. Four minutes after he gives the order, the missiles will fly. No one can stop him, short of a full-scale mutiny. Once launched, the missiles cannot be recalled.”
 
Yes, Obama should take the weapons off high alert, but that’s not enough. Donald Trump’s finger on the nuclear trigger is a terrifying prospect. It’s the anti-nuclear movement that needs to go on high alert to make sure that trigger never gets pulled.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Bedrock Support Gifting: Give the gift of becoming a Bedrock Supporter. The recipient of your choice will receive a year of exciting Bedrock Supporter benefits, and you will be investing in the future of Truthdig.
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 
x
 
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines

Freedom of the press is under attack. Now more than ever, we need independent and uncompromising journalism.

That’s what we do at Truthdig.

Please support us so we can keep digging for the truth at this crucial moment for democracy.

Support Truthdig Today

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 