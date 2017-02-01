Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Message To Democrats: Block Neil Gorsuch Nomination ‘Using All Available Means’
 By Lauren McCauley / Common Dreams
Football Is Trumpball Lite
 By Robert Lipsyte / TomDispatch
Trump Can’t Make America Great Again Without Immigrants (Video)
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Donald Trump’s Moves Rekindle Fight Against Dakota Access Pipeline
Trump’s Muslim Ban May Spark a Constitutional Crisis, Says Free Speech Activist
Sister of 16-Year-Old American Killed in Yemen in 2011 Dies in Raid Ordered by Trump
Federal Judge Blocks Part of Trump’s Immigration Ban

A/V Booth
Jon Stewart Visits Stephen Colbert’s Show to Predict Trump’s Next Few Executive Orders (Video)
Watch: Betsy DeVos’ Confirmation Hearing

Animation
Alternative Reality (Video)

Arts & Culture
A Poem on the ‘Generations and Generations’ Witnessing Cycles of Death and Destruction (Audio)
‘Hooligan Sparrow’ Takes an Unflinching Look at China’s Crackdown on Human Rights Activists
 By Jordan Riefe
The Nixon Effect, The Money Cult, Ratf**ked
 By Allen Barra
‘The Salesman’: An Iranian Domestic Drama With a Dash of Arthur Miller
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X

Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X

$28.99
Ronald Reagan, His Life and Rise to the Presidency

Ronald Reagan, His Life and Rise to the Presidency

By Bill Boyarsky
$19.60

Women’s Raglan Hoodie

$35
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Trump and Bannon’s ‘America First’ Could Bring the World Closer to a Nuclear Holocaust

Posted on Feb 1, 2017

By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

 

    Stephen Bannon.A.Davey / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Donald Trump has reorganized the National Security Council – elevating his chief political strategist Steve Bannon, and demoting the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Bannon will join the NSC’s principals committee, the top inter-agency group advising the President on national security.

Meanwhile, the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will now attend meetings only when “issues pertaining to their responsibilities and expertise are to be discussed,” according to the presidential memorandum issued Saturday.

Political strategists have never before participated in National Security Council principals meetings because the NSC is supposed to give presidents nonpartisan, factual advice.

But forget facts. Forget analysis. This is the Trump administration.

And what does Bannon have to bring to the table?

In case you forgot, before joining Donald Trump’s inner circle Bannon headed Breitbart News, a far-right media outlet that has promoted conspiracy theories and is a platform for the alt-right movement, which espouses white nationalism.

This is truly scary.

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice calls the move “stone cold crazy.” Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who also served under George W. Bush, says the demotions are a “big mistake.”

Republican Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, told CBS News, “I am worried about the National Security Council. … The appointment of Mr. Bannon is a radical departure from any National Security Council in history.” McCain added that the “one person who is indispensable would be the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in my view.”

Here’s the big worry. Trump is unhinged and ignorant. Bannon is nuts and malicious. If not supervised by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, their decisions could endanger the world.

In Trump’s and Bannon’s view, foreign relations is a zero-sum game. If another nation gains, we lose. As Trump declared at his inaugural: “From this day forward, it’s going to be only America First.”

Some of you are old enough to recall John F. Kennedy’s inaugural, when the young president pledged to support any friend and oppose any foe to assure the success of liberty.

But Trump makes no distinction between friend and foe, and no reference to liberty. As conservative commentator Charles Krauthammer observes, Trump’s view is that all other nations are out to use, exploit and surpass us.

Not incidentally, “America First” was the name of the pro-Nazi group led by Charles Lindbergh that bitterly fought FDR before U.S. entry into World War II to keep America neutral between Churchill’s Britain and Hitler’s Reich.

Trump’s and Bannon’s version of “America First” is no less dangerous. It is alienating America from the rest of the world, destroying our nation’s moral authority abroad, and risking everything we love about our country.

Unsupervised by people who know what they’re doing. Trump and Bannon could also bring the world closer to a nuclear holocaust.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide



Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 