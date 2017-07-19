|
|
July 19, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act Would Grant Basic Humanity to Women in Prison
Posted on Jul 19, 2017
Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile
The Huffington Post reports that the main motivation of the bill is to make it easier for women to maintain family ties while in prison. It requires the Federal Bureau of Prisons to take into account the location of children when deciding where to place an inmate and to create policies, such as not charging for phone calls and allowing physical interaction during visitation, that make it easier for inmates to communicate with their families. The report continues:
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Desktop
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Mobile
Nicholas Kristof in a recent New York Times op-ed piece highlighted the problematic power dynamic involved in denying women their basic sanitary needs:
Kristof went on to recall a notorious incident in court that shed light on the horrifying conditions incarcerated women endure:
The bill is co-sponsored by Senators Kamala Harris and Dick Durbin, and has historical precedent: New York City passed a similar law last summer; Colorado mandated funding to provide free feminine hygiene products in its prisons; and Los Angeles county has done the same in its juvenile detention centers. Hopefully, more local jurisdictions, where most incarcerated women are held, will follow suit.
—Posted by Emily Wells
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation