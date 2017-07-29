Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 29, 2017
For Defeat of Trumpcare, Thank Disability Rights Activists, Not John McCain

Posted on Jul 29, 2017

By Jake Johnson / Common Dreams

  A disability rights activist is escorted out of the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday for protesting the Republican health care repeal effort. (National ADAPT / Facebook)

Following the Senate’s vote on Friday that dealt a crushing blow to the GOP’s hopes of repealing Obamacare, major media outlets, Democratic lawmakers, and high-profile pundits singled out Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) vote against the so-called “skinny repeal” measure as the decisive factor in its downfall. But many are objecting strongly to this narrative: It is disability rights activists across the country who deserve credit, commentators argued, not a lone senator.

“If you want to thank someone” for Trumpcare’s demise, wrote freelance journalist Paul Blest, “thank ADAPT and…constituents who raised hell about this. Don’t praise power.”

ADAPT is a national organization that engages in nonviolent civil disobedience to protect the rights of the disabled. Throughout the Trumpcare fight, ADAPT activists played a central role; for weeks they occupied Senate offices overnight, faced arrest, and in some cases endured harsh treatment from law enforcement to highlight the devastating effects Trumpcare would have on America’s most vulnerable.

Last month, as Vox’s Jeff Stein reported, as many as 50 ADAPT protestors were arrested in a day, and their efforts continued throughout the build-up to Friday’s vote.

In an interview on Democracy Now! Thursday, Stephanie Woodward, an organizer with ADAPT, described the mass civil disobedience activists carried out earlier this week.

“I was arrested with about 64 of my lovely ADAPT warrior siblings as we were all chanting that we would rather go to jail than die without Medicaid, because we know that people with disabilities will, quite literally, die with these Medicaid cuts,” Woodward said.

It is the persistence of Woodward and thousands of others—not the votes of a handful of senators—that deserves to be at the center of attention, many argued following Trumpcare’s collapse.

