February 14, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Dakota Access Pipeline Construction Proceeds as Emergency Request Is Denied
Posted on Feb 14, 2017
By Nika Knight / Common Dreams
A U.S. federal judge on Monday rejected an emergency request from the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes that sought to halt construction of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.
Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), the company behind the pipeline, resumed construction last Thursday after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the final easement it needed to drill under Lake Oahe, a reservoir off of the Missouri River near Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., ruled “that as long as oil isn’t flowing through the pipeline, there is no imminent harm to the Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux tribes,” reported the Associated Press.
The tribe had argued that “the project would prevent them from practicing religious ceremonies at a lake they contend is surrounded by sacred ground,” Reuters noted.
AP adds:
Boasberg said he would consider arguments more fully at another scheduled hearing on February 27, at which the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will seek an injunction against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for granting the final easement.
“Judge Boasberg ordered Energy Transfer Partners to update the court on Monday and every week thereafter on when oil is expected to flow beneath Lake Oahe,” Reuters reported.
“We’re disappointed with today’s ruling denying a temporary restraining order against the Dakota Access Pipeline, but we are not surprised,” Chase Iron Eyes, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, said in a statement, according to Reuters.
While the legal routes to defeat the pipeline are winnowing, the water protectors’ stand against its construction is ongoing. Military veterans are once again traveling to Standing Rock to protect the tribe against a brutal militarized police force as they exercise their right to peaceful protest:
Yet some veterans report a police crackdown as they travel to Standing Rock, telling The Guardian that law enforcement throughout the region appear to be targeting them.
The newspaper reports:
“I’m honestly disgusted. It makes no sense to us,” Mark Sanderson, executive director of VeteransRespond, the group coordinating the return to Standing Rock, told the Guardian. “Why are you trying to attack a group of veterans doing nothing more than a humanitarian aid mission in North Dakota?”
