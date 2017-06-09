|
|
June 9, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Chelsea Manning: Seeing Victims of U.S. War as ‘People’—Not ‘Statistics’—Compelled Leaks
Posted on Jun 9, 2017
By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams
U.S. Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning has given her first interview since being released from prison last month in which she explains her motivations for making public thousands of military documents.
Excerpts of her interview with ABC’s “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang aired Friday on the network’s “Good Morning America.”
Asked about why she leaked the trove of documents, she says, “I have a responsibility to the public … we all have a responsibility.”
“We’re getting all this information from all these different sources and it’s just death, destruction, mayhem.”
“We’re filtering it all through facts, statistics, reports, dates, times, locations, and eventually, you just stop,” she continued. “I stopped seeing just statistics and information, and I started seeing people.”
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Watch excerpts from the interview in the video above.
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation