June 20, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Can the U.S. Establish a ‘Deconfliction’ With Russia in Syria?
Posted on Jun 20, 2017
By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Yara Bayoumi at Reuters reports on the complicated minuet being danced by Russia, the Syrian Air Force, and the United States.
The Kurds are generally considered neutral as between the Bashar al-Assad regime and the mostly Sunni fundamentalist rebels challenging him. The Syrian Kurds want at the least more “states’ rights,” from the regime, but for the moment they enjoy semi-autonomy given that the regime is weak and bogged down in the fight against the rebels. The YPG Kurds have some Arab allies, but most of the fundamentalist Arab militias hate them, partly for being Kurds and partly for being secular leftists.
It is not clear why the Syrian regime chose to bomb the Kurds. It likely fears that the latter are taking over Raqqa province permanently, despite its large Arab population. After ISIL is defeated, Damascus is not going to be sanguine about an expanding Kurdistan that permanently detaches large swathes of Syria from its government. The U.S. military make be sanguine about a Kurdish semi-autonomous zone stretching south from Hasaka all the way down to the borders with Jordan and Iraq. But this development is not acceptable to the Syrian regime.
The development is also not acceptable to Turkey, which has also bombed the Kurds allied with the U.S., despite Turkey being a member of NATO and a U.S. ally. It is possible that Ankara and Damascus are coordinating in hopes of rolling back up the Kurdish fighters as the war winds down and the U.S. becomes restless and leaves.
The Russians complain that the U.S. did not warn them before bombing in east Syria, and they should have under the agreement between Washington and Moscow.
And, Russia announced that it would possibly shoot down any U.S. air craft operating in western Syria.
Those are about the most dangerous words I’ve heard in decades, since the era of the Cuban missile crisis or the dark Cold War film Fail Safe (1965).
BBC Monitoring translated a statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov:
For its part the U.S. military issued a statement saying it has no ambitions in Western Syria, doesn’t intend to fight there, and is not intent on ousting Bashar al-Assad:
The U.S. said late Monday that it would try to reestablish “deconfliction” with the Russians. A lot is riding on whether they do.
