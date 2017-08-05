Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
August 5, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Youths Joining Terrorist Groups in Syria Driven by Economic Factors
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Declares War on Leaks
 By Jake Johnson / Common Dreams
Can the Age of Trump Spur Medicare for All?
 By Ann Jones / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Attorney General Sessions Threatens to Punish ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Mueller Impanels Grand Jury and Issues Subpoenas
President Trump Pushes Yet Another Problematic Immigration Bill
Scientists Successfully ‘Edit’ Human DNA for the First Time

A/V Booth
Internet Party of New Zealand Hosts #AntiSpyBill Live Event
Robert Rosenthal: Investigative Journalism Must Embrace Tech (Audio)

Animation
Bagful of Weasels (Video)

Arts & Culture
Sour Hearts
 By Elaine Margolin
The Gospel of Self
 By Elizabeth Bruenig
‘Detroit’: It Looks Like Vietnam, but It’s the USA
 By Carrie Rickey
‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Helps Bring Awareness of Climate Change to a New Generation
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
In the Shadow of Saint Death: The Gulf Cartel and the Price of America’s Drug War in Mexico

In the Shadow of Saint Death: The Gulf Cartel and the Price of America’s Drug War in Mexico

Michael Deibert
$17.33
A New History of Western Philosophy

A New History of Western Philosophy

Anthony Kenny
23.07

Jr. Ringer T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Declares War on Leaks

Posted on Aug 5, 2017

By Jake Johnson / Common Dreams

  Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking in St. Louis in March. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile

Citing the “staggering” number of leaks that have emerged from the Trump White House over the last several months, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced during a press conference on Friday that the Justice Department is gearing up to intensify its pursuit of those who disclose sensitive and classified information.

Sessions went on to declare that the Justice Department will seek to punish not just those who leak the information, but also the news organizations that decide to publish it. The department will soon be conducting a “review” of its “policies affecting media subpoenas,” Sessions said.

These comments—which come in the midst of President Donald Trump’s sustained attacks on journalists and the media—were viewed by press freedom groups, journalists, and civil libertarians as “a direct attack on the First Amendment.”

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
Ben Wizner, director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said in response to Sessions’s press conference that “[e]very American should be concerned about the Trump administration’s threat to step up its efforts against whistleblowers and journalists,” as it represents an attack “on democracy as a whole.”

“These first months of the Trump administration dramatically illustrate” the necessity of a free press, Wizner concluded. “Can anyone seriously argue that our country would be better off if the public received all of its information through official channels alone?”

Jesselyn Radack, director of the Whistleblower and Source Protection Program (WHISPeR) at ExposeFacts, echoed these sentiments in a statement on Friday, arguing that Sessions appears bent on fostering a “McCarthy-esque culture within the federal government.”

“The Justice Department’s crackdown on leaks wrongly targets and punishes national security whistleblowers, who have no meaningful internal channels for dissent or meaningful protection from retaliation,” Radack said. “The crackdown is a backdoor way of attacking journalists on whom the public relies to be informed about government misconduct.”

Journalists also weighed in on social media:

According to the Freedom of the Press Foundation, “Sessions’s comments seem intended to have a chilling effect on journalism, by making reporters and their sources think twice before publishing information that the government does not like. That will leave leave all Americans less informed about what the Trump administration is doing behind closed doors.

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 