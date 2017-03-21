|
As Vote on Trumpcare Nears, #SaveMedicaid Movement Grows
Posted on Mar 21, 2017
By Nadia Prupis / Common Dreams
The movement to save Medicaid from the Republican chopping block continued on Tuesday, with actions happening on the ground and on social media, just days before the House of Representatives votes on the American Healthcare Act (AHCA), the GOP’s answer to the Affordable Healthcare Act (ACA), or Obamacare.
Hundreds of Medicaid supporters held a “die-in” outside of Rep. Darrell Issa’s (R-Calif.) office to express concerns that Republicans are angling to gut Medicaid as part of the replacement bill.
“Everyone should have access to affordable health care. My husband is getting out of the Marine Corps and if he doesn’t find a job that’s a problem for my children and family,” one protester told local media. The die-in had been organized by the progressive groups MoveOn.org and Indivisible, the latter of which grew out of the resistance movement to President Donald Trump after his November election.
Alhassani wrote:
“Providing health insurance for children whose parents would otherwise be unable to afford it has been one of the shrewdest long-term investments our government has made. Pulling the rug from underneath millions of our country’s children by crippling Medicaid will only imperil our nation’s future prosperity,” he wrote.
On Twitter, supporters posted messages under the hashtag #SaveMedicaid. Another protest is planned for Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., with senators joining disability advocates at 11:00am to rally for Medicaid and oppose AHCA.
