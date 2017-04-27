|
|
April 27, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
As Trump Stokes Fear Among Immigrants, a Movement Builds on May Day
Posted on Apr 27, 2017
By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
Jeanette Vizguerra is currently living in sanctuary, in the same church where Arturo found protection. She went in not long after Donald Trump’s inauguration, and remains inside. Jeanette has been in the U.S. for more than 20 years, working as a janitor and as a union organizer. Her decision to enter sanctuary came as the newly installed Trump administration began threatening “sanctuary cities” with a shut-off of federal funds.
This hardworking mother of four eloquently and unreservedly speaks about the condition of undocumented people in the United States, and stands defiantly in the face of Donald Trump’s bigoted pronouncements against them. She proudly shows her 2016 tax returns, challenging President Trump to do the same. Jeanette was shocked to learn last week that she had been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2017. Since she couldn’t travel to the award gala in New York City, she was feted inside the Denver church Tuesday night. The next morning, Arturo Hernandez was picked up by ICE.
While the threat of deportation prevented Jeanette from speaking at the NYC ceremony, musician John Legend was there. Legend offered his opinion of Donald Trump: “He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or really anything the job requires. He doesn’t have any depth about any subject. And he’s also using the office of the presidency as a way to make money for himself with his businesses, so he’s corrupt. I can’t say anything nice about the guy, I think he’s one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life.”
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
May Day is historically a day of resistance. If the past is any predictor, millions around the United States will march in defense of immigrant rights, and against the increasingly draconian, anti-immigrant, anti-refugee policies of President Donald Trump. On May Day, immigrants, their families and their allies organize, march and resist.
Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign close to two years ago, verbally attacking Mexicans by saying, “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” He promised to build a wall along the southern border. He reversed President Barack Obama’s decision to stop using private, for-profit prisons for immigrant detentions, and has now started deporting “dreamers”—young, undocumented immigrants who were brought into the U.S. as children—who handed over their names and addresses to the federal government, under Obama, in order to gain some degree of protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.
We visited Arturo Hernandez when he was in sanctuary, in February 2015. A soft-spoken man, he told us: “We come here, United States, to work and the future for the family. We are not criminal. ...We work and pay taxes. Everything I do, I do for my family.”
Donald Trump’s immigration ban was blocked by several judges, as was his attempt to pull funding from sanctuary cities, in a separate decision. Trump fires off angry tweets at any who oppose his policies. Those striving for a safe refuge here in the United States, for a place to live, study and work in dignity, free from the fear of being snatched off the street by ICE, are defying his tweets and massing in the streets. They are a force more powerful, organizing for change.
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation