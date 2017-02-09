|
|
|
|
|
Appeals Court Rules Against Donald Trump, Keeping Immigration Ban on Hold For Now
Posted on Feb 9, 2017
In the latest legal blow to President Donald Trump’s attempt to institute a controversial immigration and travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim nations, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday unanimously sided with a lower court which earlier this week imposed an injunction against Trump’s executive order.
Reuters reports:
Read the full Ninth Circuit decision here.
Omar Jadwa, director of the Immigrants’ Rights Project at the ACLU, which has also challenged the policy, welcomed the decision.
“The appeals court’s refusal to reinstate the Muslim ban is correct,” Jadwa said in a statement. “We will keep fighting this un-American executive order until it is permanently dismantled.”
Meanwhile, Sahil Kapur, national political reporter for Bloomberg, points out some key takeaways from the ruling:
And whereas President Trump himself responded to the ruling by tweeting, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!””—it was ACLU attorneys who said they look forward to the opportunity:
