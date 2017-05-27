Ann Coulter May Be Joking, but What She Says Is Far From Funny

By Nick Oltmann

Ann Coulter at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2012. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Another Ann Coulter column, another casual endorsement of mass slaughter.

This week’s piece, “Rome Burns—Nero Worries About Pyrophobia,” addresses how to keep attacks like the recent one in Manchester, England, from happening again.

She has three ideas. The first is to add six months to the immigration moratorium President Trump promised but hasn’t delivered. The second is to “drop a nuke on some majority-Muslim city involved in terrorism.” The third is to deport a U.S. 9th Circuit Court judge (presumably because that court has ruled against the moratorium).

Any of these three recommendations should be implementedthere is a terrorist attack in the West carried out by Muslims, she writes.

Just like her protégé Milo Yiannopoulos, Coulter likes to keep her audiences guessing as to when she’s joking and when she’s just dishing out hard truths. Unlike Yiannopoulos, she has managed that balancing act with great aplomb—and cashed in for decades because of it.

But what makes her trio of suggestions on how to respond to terrorism so telling is that two of the three must be jokes. The U.S. can’t lengthen an immigration moratorium that hasn’t been, and probably won’t be, put in place. And if President Trump hasn’t managed to pull an Andrew Jackson and ignore the courts, he certainly can’t start deporting the judges whose decrees he’s beholden to. Those two recommendations are obviously jokes.

President Trump could, however, launch a nuke at Tehran, Iran, or Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

So the question then becomes: Are all three of her recommendations jokes? It would be strange for a right-wing pundit to end a column about stopping Islamic terrorism with three jokes. Indeed, after she makes her recommendations, she solemnly closes with:

“Since Trump, politics has become a game to liberals. The media is a game. Hollywood is a game. Islamic terrorists are killing little girls in England. This isn’t a game.”

If Coulter thinks this is not a game, then it stands to reason that the recommendations she makes—those that are possible—are serious. Furthermore, this week’s column is not exactly a departure from the usual for her.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2006 she, to great applause, roared, “I think our motto should be post-9/11, ‘raghead talks tough, raghead faces consequences.’ ”

In her first column after the 9/11 attacks, she ended with:

“We should invade their countries [majority-Muslim ones], kill their leaders and convert them to Christianity. We weren’t punctilious about locating and punishing only Hitler and his top officers. We carpet-bombed German cities; we killed civilians. That’s war. And this is war.”

In an interview in 2005, she really went full-Coulter, saying, “I think we ought to nuke North Korea right now just to give the rest of the world a warning. … They’re a major threat. I just think it would be fun to nuke them and have it be a warning to the rest of the world.”

If you think Coulter’s comments are in jest, I’d have to ask what she could say that would make you take her seriously.

Another thing about Ann Coulter that isn’t a joke is her open and obvious racism.

It’s not just the periodic dog-whistles that she, like some other Republicans, indulges in, such as when she wrote that desegregating schools led to “illiterate students knifing one another between acts of sodomy in the stairwell.” Her racism runs much, much deeper.

Her weekly column, for instance, can be read on not one but two white nationalist websites. One is VDare, named for Virginia Dare, the first child born of English parents in the Americas. In addition to Coulter’s syndicated column, some of VDare’s recent articles have included “It’s Official: Europeans (Such As Macron’s Voters In France) Have a Genetic Death Wish” and “The Moral Of New Orleans: Americans Can’t Live With These People,” a protest against the removal of Confederate statues in that city.

There is no ambiguity here. The website is openly racist, the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled VDare a hate group, and even other pro-Trump Republicans keep their distance.

The second white nationalist website Coulter is syndicated on is, shockingly, even worse. American Renaissance has been around since the 1990s and was the “alt-right” before there was an alt-right. It publishes essays about the supposed need to form a whites-only ethnostate, claims that blacks love raping white women, and obsesses over the supposedly impending genocide of whites in South Africa. After Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, the founder and longtime president of American Renaissance, Jared Taylor, commented on the ensuing disorder: “When blacks are left entirely to their own devices, Western civilization—any kind of civilization—disappears.”

To reiterate, both of these websites publish Coulter’s columns. See for yourself here and here.

Could it be that Coulter is unaware that her work runs on these sites?

No.

She has attended Christmas parties thrown by VDare. She has also tweeted links to the American Renaissance website. American Renaissance in turn retweets her frequently, nor does it shy from mentioning her.

Coulter was also good friends with the late polemicist Joe Sobran; read her fawning obituary for him here. Sobran not only spoke at several American Renaissance conferences, he also spoke at a Holocaust denial conference. Some of his greatest hits include suggesting that gays with AIDS get tattoos on their posteriors that read “Abandon hope, all ye who enter here” and quipping “An anti-Semite used to mean a man who hated Jews. Now it means a man who is hated by Jews.” After his death, Coulter lamented, “And I’m insanely jealous that he’s giving God all the good belly laughs now.”

It is a long-standing pattern. There is no ambiguity or room for doubt when it comes to Ann Coulter. She’s a racist warmonger who advocates nuclear warfare and is published on white nationalist websites. She should have been banished from polite society years ago.

Instead, she’s a pundit whose influence reaches into the Oval Office. Ain’t that America?