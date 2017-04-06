By Sonali Kolhatkar

An Afghan de-miner searches for land mines in the Zhari district of Kandahar, Afghanistan on Jan. 9, 2017. After a quarter century of war, Afghanistan is still littered with millions of land mines and more mines are being planted in regions of the south where a Taliban-led guerrilla war against NATO forces has been escalating. (Allauddin Khan / AP Photo)

Exactly a year before he was assassinated, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most important speeches of his life, entitled “Beyond Vietnam.”

In the speech—its 50th anniversary was Tuesday—King addressed the “giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism and militarism.” It was a milestone for the Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights icon, in which he endorsed the nascent anti-war movement and linked racism and economic injustice with war. The Vietnam War eventually earned the distinction of being the most protracted fight the U.S. ever waged, turning into a sinkhole for lives, money, chemical weapons, and mental and physical scars.

As The New York Times pointed out, “This year, America’s war in Afghanistan will pass a grim milestone as it surpasses the Civil War in duration.” But it’s worse than that. Going by the official start of the Vietnam War as being in the 1960s, the Afghanistan conflict has continued for even longer than the war in Vietnam did. While some argue that the Vietnam conflict began a decade earlier, the same case could be made for Afghanistan, where, starting in the 1970s and through the mid-1990s, the U.S. poured weapons and money into the arms of proxy soldiers to fight the Soviet occupation.

The long arc of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan likely makes it the United States’ single longest military engagement ever. It became the starting point for al-Qaida’s jihad against the West, and, after the Sept. 11 attacks, the long and endless “war on terrorism” launched by George W. Bush and continued by Barack Obama and now Donald Trump. The longest war the U.S. has ever waged is rivaling the disaster that was Vietnam.

Unlike Vietnam, the Afghanistan War has waxed and waned in public and political consciousness and has yet to inspire a massive anti-war movement, despite the fact that there are currently more active-duty U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan than in any other country, including Iraq, Syria and Yemen. There is very little appetite for ending the war in Afghanistan. We are simply playing a fatal waiting game, driven by the inertia of public and political disinterest.

Journalist Douglas Wissing, who has written two books about Afghanistan and been among a handful of reporters writing about the war, shared many of the grim human and financial costs being incurred in a recent article for The Hill. If the success of the war is measured by the weakness of the Taliban, Wissing points out that the U.S. has failed, because the insurgent movement “has been growing at double-digit rates” and the “Taliban shadow governments operate in virtually every province, and essentially control several.” If it is measured by the human development of ordinary Afghans, Wissing reminds us that Afghanistan, which had the worst rates of maternal and child mortality, literacy and poverty in the world in 2001, is “still near the bottom of virtually every Human Development Index” today. If judged by the amount of money American taxpayers have spent, Wissing notes that the U.S. has spent more money on “a country of about 30 million with a per capita annual income of about $400 … than was spent on the Marshall Plan, adjusted for inflation,” with little to show for it. So by most measures, the U.S. war has been a miserable failure.

Rather than aim for tangible achievements, the Obama administration adjusted the standard by which it measured success in Afghanistan. Insiders let slip a phrase that is stunning in its hubris and disregard for Afghan lives: “Afghan good enough.” Any benefits gained from the war have not been good enough, but they are “Afghan good enough.” By such a standard, Afghans are relegated to living under myriad U.S.-empowered strongmen, corrupt government officials, an increasingly powerful fundamentalist and misogynist regime, and grinding poverty.

“Afghan good enough” implies that Afghans are less than human, that what is good enough for them is likely not good enough for the rest of us.

When Obama left office, he made little mention of Afghanistan, even though he campaigned in 2008 on a foreign policy platform of expanding the Afghanistan War, saying that he would “make the fight against al-Qaida and the Taliban the top priority that it should be.” He added, “This is a war that we have to win.”

Under the standards of “Afghan good enough,” Obama may consider the current status quo a “win,” but there are still more than 8,000 U.S. troops remaining on the ground.