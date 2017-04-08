Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 8, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump’s FCC and FTC Leaders Rush to Defend Big Telco’s Assault on Internet Privacy
 By Timothy Karr / FreePress Blog
Medicare-for-All Advocates Rally Nationwide
 By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams
Bannon, Kushner, and Trump’s Upside-Down Populism
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
For One Oregon City, the American Dream Turns Into a Deportation Nightmare
Documents Reveal NYPD Infiltrated Black Lives Matter
Mainstream Democrats Prevail Over Sanders Supporters in California Congressional Race
Steve Bannon Is Removed From the National Security Council

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges Criticizes Mainstream Media’s ‘Cheerleading’ of Syria Strikes (Video)
Does the U.S. Attack Against Syria Violate International Law? (Video)

Animation
Kushner! The Musical (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Iconic: Black Panther’ Ties Then With Now
 By Jordan Riefe
The Best We Could Do
 By Janice Raymond
On the Poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko
 By Katrina vanden Heuvel
‘Building the Wall’: Staging America’s Worst Immigration Nightmare
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
Democracy Is Not a Spectator Sport: The Ultimate Volunteer Handbook

Democracy Is Not a Spectator Sport: The Ultimate Volunteer Handbook

Arthur Blaustein
$7.13
Unhitched: The Trial of Christopher Hitchens

Unhitched: The Trial of Christopher Hitchens

By Richard Seymour
$16.95

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$23
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Medicare-for-All Advocates Rally Nationwide

Posted on Apr 8, 2017

By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams

  Demonstrators gather in Boston on Saturday. (NurseMarta / Twitter)

With a new poll strengthening their case and the Republican healthcare bill’s failure energizing their call, Medicare-for-all advocates are holding rallies in scores of communities across the nation on Saturday “to go on the offense and demand a healthcare system that covers everyone and costs less.”

Timed to coincide with the first day of a two-week recess for members of Congress, when constituents can confront (or attempt to confront) their lawmakers, the day of action is being coordinated by the Campaign for Guaranteed Healthcare, a coalition that believes “Access to healthcare is basic to human dignity,” and whose members include National Nurses United, Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP), Our Revolution, Public Citizen, and Social Security Works.

Participants in the actions will be asking their lawmakers to support the Expanded and Improved Medicare for All Act, H.R. 676, reintroduced in January by Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.).

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Among the lawmakers targeted is Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). At a sidewalk town hall in Louisville, Rev. Ron Robinson said: “It is shame to live in a country where people are expendable like pawns on a chessboard, a chessboard built for profiteers,” and “where people have to use the emergency rooms as their primary care doctor. ...Somehow, we need to raise our consciousness to a higher level and take back what is taken away from us.”

“Republican attempts to strip millions of Americans of their health insurance have backfired,” noted Dr. Carol Paris, a retired psychiatrist based in Nashville, Tennessee, and president of PNHP.  “With the swift defeat of the GOP bill, a grassroots movement toward a universal, single-payer health program is growing. Now is the time,” she said in an earlier press statement.

An Economist/YouGov poll (pdf) conducted April 2 - 4 found that such a system has the backing of 60 percent of Americans. Patty Eaking, a 40-year veteran Registered Nurse, for one, is optimistic about getting single-payer in place, in part because she’s “never seen the level of energy and involvement that we’ve seen in recent months.” She continued:

When the ACA [Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare] came under attack, regular people came out of the woodwork to share their stories and demand that the law be kept in place. These weren’t paid protesters: They were real people whose lives and livelihoods are deeply affected by our healthcare system. Other battles are on the horizon now that the Trumpcare crisis has been temporarily averted, but people are craving a proactive agenda. We refuse to merely play defense when healthcare is still out of reach and far too expensive for millions of people.

“Keep what we have” isn’t good enough.

Medicare-for-All is not only the best policy solution, but also the guiding principle—healthcare as a basic right for everyone—that we can rally behind as we carry on this fight.

Some of those participating in the Saturday rallies have posted images of the events on Twitter:

The day of action comes the British medical journal The Lancet publishes a new series on health inequality in the U.S..  It includes a special commentary by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who writes: “Such inequality continues to be one of the greatest moral and economic issues of our time.”

“It’s also a huge health issue,” he continues. “The USA has the most expensive, bureaucratic, wasteful, and ineffective healthcare system in the world. Medicare-for-all would change that by eliminating private health insurers’ profits and overhead costs, and much of the paperwork they inflict on hospitals and doctors, saving hundreds of billions in medical costs.”



Lockerdome Below Article
Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 