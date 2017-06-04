By Sandy Tolan

Tear gas is fired in the West Bank city of Bethehem on May 15 from an Israeli security vehicle during clashes with Palestinians as they demonstrate to mark the 69th anniversary of the “Nakba,” or the Day of the Catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes during the first Israeli-Arab war in 1948. (Nasser Shiyoukhi / AP Photo) .

Fifty years ago, as the fog of the Six-Day War lifted and Israel celebrated its “miraculous” victory over Arab nations, a darker reality sank in. Israel’s military then dominated millions of Palestinians living on their own land. At the time, moral appeals within Israel and legal counsel in a secret Israeli Foreign Ministry memo warned of dire consequences if the occupation were not quickly abandoned.

Of course, the opposite happened. Year after year, thousands of Israelis, many who believed they were called by God, colonized the West Bank, threatening the dream of two populations living side by side in peace. The first Oslo Accord, signed in 1993 supposedly to facilitate a two-state solution, instead helped make one nearly impossible.

Consider:

Nearly all this has happened under Oslo’s derelict watch. The Oslo Declaration of Principles, which mentions security 12 times but never once independence, sovereignty, freedom or Palestine, was never designed to stop such expansion. Instead, it has facilitated it.

Fifty years after the end of the Six-Day War, the core problem remains Israel’s occupation, which has grown ever more oppressive since June 10, 1967.

So, what to do?

The “experts” who have overseen the Oslo disaster argue for reviving the peace process. But this would lead to at best a rump Palestinian statelet, while promising decades of future bloodshed.

The reality on the ground in Israel/Palestine is already that of a single state, with sharply diverging sets of civil and human rights, depending on your nationality and (lack of) citizenship. Never mind that leaders and pundits from former Israeli prime ministers Ehud Olmert and Ehud Barak to John Kerry and journalist Tom Friedman have warned of the coming apartheid if Israel doesn’t solve its moral crisis of colonial land acquisition. The deed already is done, the “A” word already applies, and the situation is getting worse by the day.

For those who agree that some form of just peace is preferable to the status quo, here is a blueprint toward a durable solution in Israel and Palestine.

● Freeze settlement construction. Not a temporary halt; not a slowdown that allows for “natural growth.” A complete halt, now. Until that happens, no genuine solution will ever emerge.

● If you’re the U.S., act like a superpower: Link U.S. military aid to an absolute end to settlement construction. Not since 1991 when U.S. Secretary of State James Baker threatened Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir with suspension of American loan guarantees has an American leader been willing to back up tough talk to Israel. It’s long past time. Eventually, this tool can be applied to relocation of settler populations.

● End the occupation, and lift the siege of Gaza. The West Bank barrier regime is in place largely to protect settlers who don’t belong there. But massive confinement has created a human rights nightmare. U.S. and international pressure could help bring down hundreds of barriers and end the siege of Gaza. Both are examples of collective punishment that has fueled greater rage—a fury that does not bode well for the yet-unborn.

● Encourage, don’t vilify, nonviolent resistance. The demonization of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement is hypocritical and counterproductive. Consider the movement’s targeting of Caterpillar, the company whose D9 bulldozer has helped Israel demolish tens of thousands of Palestinian dwellings. How is highlighting Caterpillar’s behavior part of an effort “to malign and undermine Israel and the Jewish people,” as U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote in an anti-BDS letter to her patron, Israeli-American mogul Haim Saban?