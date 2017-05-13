Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
NSA Tools, Built Despite Warnings, Used in Global Cyber Attack
 By Nadia Prupis / Common Dreams
Senators Speak Out for Net Neutrality
 By Dana Floberg / Free Press
The Hazards of Military Worship
 By Danny Sjursen / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
In Tweet Storm, Trump Warns Comey, Suggests Ending Press Briefings
FBI Says It May No Longer Need Apple’s Help to Unlock iPhone of Slain San Bernardino Killer
South Korea’s Progressive New President Moon Jae-in Is Open to Talks in Pyongyang About Nukes
FBI Chief James Comey Was Fired Days After Reportedly Seeking Resources for Russia Investigation

A/V Booth
California Rep. Ro Khanna Joins Justice Democrats
Oliver Stone on the History of Wall Street Corruption and the Future of American Military Power

Animation
Make the FBI Great Again (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Islamic Jesus
 By Allen Barra
‘The Designated Mourner’: A Play on Authoritarianism, Restaged for the Trump Era
 By Jordan Riefe
‘The Coming War on China’ Discloses America’s Secret Military History in the Pacific
The Handmaid’s Tale
 By Monica Hesse

Truthdig Bazaar
Galileo’s Middle Finger

Galileo’s Middle Finger

$27.95
The Whole World Is Watching

The Whole World Is Watching

Todd Gitlin
18.72

Jr. Spaghetti Tank

$21
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

Senators Speak Out for Net Neutrality

Posted on May 13, 2017

By Dana Floberg / Free Press

  Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., left, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. (AMPed NH & Ronald Woan / CC 2.0)

It’s been a good week for Net Neutrality.

Trump and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai have been ramping up their attack on the open internet, but we’ve been ramping up our defense. Activists around the country are mobilizing, pro-Net Neutrality comments are flooding in and John Oliver skewered Pai’s proposal on his show on Sunday.

Meanwhile, our champions in Congress are standing with us: In the past week, a full quarter of the Senate has signed on to a series of powerful letters calling out Chairman Pai on his terrible plan to scrap the Net Neutrality rules.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
On May 8, Sens. Maggie Hassan (D–New Hampshire, pictured) and Maria Cantwell (D–Washington) wrote a letter with more than a dozen women senators to express their grave concerns with Pai’s proposal.

“Net neutrality is particularly important to women,” they note, especially for women-owned businesses striving to compete on a level playing field and women organizers seeking to create positive change in their communities.

Sen. Ed Markey (D–Massachusetts) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–New York) released a separate letter on May 9 along with several other colleagues that also opposes the Trump administration’s plan to gut Net Neutrality protections.

“Just a few years ago, four million voices told the FCC that both our economy and the free expression of ideas depend on the open internet,” the letter reads. “The same holds true today.”



Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 