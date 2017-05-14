|
The Anti-War Origins of Mother’s Day
Posted on May 14, 2017
Editor’s note: This article was originally posted in 2007.
In 1870, Julia Ward Howe responded to the horrors of the Civil War by issuing her “Mother’s Day Proclamation” (see below), calling on women around the world to rise up and oppose war in all its forms.
It would be decades before Americans officially began celebrating Mother’s Day, and much of the original spirit of the proclamation has since been lost.
The Brave New Foundation, Code Pink and No More Victims are leading a movement to restore that spirit to the day, and for that we applaud them.
Watch Mother’s Day for Peace:
—PZS
