May 14, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
The Anti-War Origins of Mother’s Day
Posted on May 14, 2017
Editor’s note: This article was originally posted in 2007.
In 1870, Julia Ward Howe responded to the horrors of the Civil War by issuing her “Mother’s Day Proclamation” (see below), calling on women around the world to rise up and oppose war in all its forms.
It would be decades before Americans officially began celebrating Mother’s Day, and much of the original spirit of the proclamation has since been lost.
The Brave New Foundation, Code Pink and No More Victims are leading a movement to restore that spirit to the day, and for that we applaud them.
Watch Mother’s Day for Peace:
—PZS
By DavidByron, May 10, 2011 at 9:26 am Link to this comment
So its based on more sexist bigoted crap that says women are somehow more moral than men? The same crap that CodePINK and other women-only peace groups push.Report this
By LocalHero, May 10, 2011 at 3:52 am Link to this comment
Mothers & fathers, stop sending your sons & daughtersReport this
to fight never-ending wars for the Dept. of Slaughter
(they stopped “defending” 200 years ago) and, in
addition, organize to ban military recruiters from
putting one foot inside any school or university.
By Free Instrumentals, May 9, 2011 at 3:50 pm Link to this comment
good for her! its nice when people use these occasions to make a statement for something importantReport this
By LillithMc, May 9, 2011 at 9:59 am Link to this comment
My blessing as a Mother is that my sons born in 1964 and 1965 did not get drafted into a war. They are the first generation in my family not to fight in a war. Sad to say the US has not changed. Now being a soldier is often the only economic option. My hope is that the economy will result in bringing the soldiers home and that the US will stop spending money on war and crushing social support systems to pay for them.Report this
By michael cadec, May 9, 2011 at 7:20 am Link to this comment
(Unregistered commenter)
Shame on me! I thought it was a hallmark holiday.Report this
By christian96, May 9, 2011 at 2:22 am Link to this comment
I was raised in a coal mining town approximatelyReport this
25 miles from Grafton, West Virginia. Mother’s Day
was started by Anne Jarvis of Grafton. Look it up.
By TDoff, May 8, 2011 at 5:07 pm Link to this comment
There is sure no disagreement with ‘Much of the original spirit of the Mother’s Day Proclamation has been lost’.
The final tallies are still being made, but it appears that The Boner, House Speaker, and ‘W’, ex-president, are running neck-and-neck for receiving the most Mother’s Day cards in the US. With a large group including Cheney, Ryan, Wolfowitz and the rest of the Neo-Con Cabal, AIPAC members, all the Wall Street thieves, and most corporate officers bunched-up in second place. Far ahead of any women, other than the few included in the groups above.Report this
Wonder how Julia Ward Howe feels about that.
By gerard, May 8, 2011 at 1:22 pm Link to this comment
It is necessary not just to call for peace—eloquent as Howe’s statement is—but to learn specifically and in detail how alternatives to violence work step by step, what is involved in their use, and why they offer a way forward into international peace and justice. See Albert Einstein Institute.com, or study the works of Gene Sharp, or read Gandhi, Albert Schweitzer, Martin Luther King, Henry David Thoreau, the Berrigan Brothers, Dorothy Day and many more.
Background understanding is necessary and encouraging.Report this
By GrammaConcept, May 14, 2007 at 6:35 pm Link to this comment
“It is my conviction that nothing enduring can be built on violence”...-Gandhi
“Be the change you wish to see in the world”...-Gandhi
God Is Love, war is hell…Strive On…Strive On…..-GrammaConcept
I am honored to be in such company within the warm, upward motion of this evolved thinking…...
Thank You to Truthdig, and to all the makers of this powerful and moving video for providing this Wonderful, educational opportunity, and for presenting so beautifully the POV of SOOOO many…........ We will all be back….....Strive On, Please.Report this
By cann4ing, May 14, 2007 at 6:08 pm Link to this comment
Far too often statistics—American dead measured in the thousands, Iraqi death measured in the hundreds of thousands, four million Iraqis displaced (including 2 million now refugees in other countries)—inure us from the true measure of suffering.
On this Mother’s day—a day of peace—the banner headline in my local paper read, “Five troops dead, three missing in Iraq attack.”
I stopped to think of how scared my mother said she was the entire time I was serving in Vietnam. I stopped to think of Cindy Sheehan. I stopped to think of how, for the mothers of those five dead soldiers, “Mother’s Day” will never again serve as a day of celebration, but instead will prove a life-long reminder of their unbearable grief.
Each day that the so-called “leading Democrats” play politics by coming up with variable schemes to fund this illegal occupation is a day where more will die; where mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and spouses will learn of permanent loss; lasting grief.
It is past time for the People to join in supporting H.R. 1234 (Kucinich). Not one more cent for war and war-profiteers. Not one more day. Troops home, now!Report this
By PatrickHenry, May 14, 2007 at 5:20 pm Link to this comment
Ms. Howe’s statement was obviously made before “Your mama wears combat boots” became a reality.Report this
By sharon ash, May 14, 2007 at 12:33 pm Link to this comment
(Unregistered commenter)
The seeds for peace which Julia Ward Howe planted in 1870 have not died. They will never die, for deep in the heart of the vast majority, is a desire for peace. There is a very strong effort taking place in our country to nuture the seeds of peace and make them grow. And, it has a real chance to bloom. To learn more please visit: http://www.dopcampaign.org then, find a way that you can be a part of making this a reality. Thanks!Report this
By Michael Boldin, May 14, 2007 at 11:54 am Link to this comment
Definitely something for all of us to learn here. Violence and force does not solve problems. It didn’t back then, and it doesn’t today.
Only when we change course in this country can we ever have peace and prosperity.
At minimum, we must stop waging aggressive wars, killing innocent people, propping up dictators, overthrowing governments and the like.
That would be a start. Some further reading:
“A Foreign Policy for America”Report this
http://www.populistamerica.com/a_foreign_policy_for_america
By Verne Arnold, May 14, 2007 at 4:46 am Link to this comment
Shame on me…I never knew this.
God…what a human!!!Report this
By QuyTran, May 13, 2007 at 8:02 pm Link to this comment
With Bush/Cheney and all of their subordinates there’re absolutely no Mother Day because they love to create wars without legal condition.Report this