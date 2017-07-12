Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
10 Things AT&T Could Do if Serious About Supporting Net Neutrality
 By Craig Aaron and Candace Clement / Free Press Blog
Mideast Faces 10,000-Year Drought, a Study of Iranian Stalagmites Indicates
 By Tim Radford / Climate News Network
Now They Hate Universities: Trumpian Anti-Intellectualism Is Spreading Among Republicans
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
In a Lawsuit Affidavit, NSA Whistleblower William Binney Confirms U.S. Government Spies on Citizens
Scientists Link Having a Purpose in Life to a Good Night’s Sleep
Here’s Why the U.N. and WHO Both Want to Decriminalize Drugs
Could Chimps’ Food Help Us Cure Human Diseases?

A/V Booth
Economist Richard Wolff’s Take on ‘Conservative,’ ‘Socialist’ and Other Such Terms (Video)
Russell Brand Wonders if Anything Meaningful Will Come From the G-20 Summit (Video)

Animation
Thank You, Twitter (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Tour de Pharmacy’ Takes an Irreverent Look at the Doping and Corruption in Pro Cycling
 By Margaret Barra
Building a Bridge
 By Sally Kohn
How Hillary Clinton’s Goldman Sachs Speeches Cost Her the 2016 Election
 By Joe Lauria
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
Dostoevsky and Romantic Realism

Dostoevsky and Romantic Realism

Donald Fanger, Caryl Emerson
29.95
The Great American Stickup

The Great American Stickup

By Robert Scheer

Basic T-Shirt

$13
more items

 
Report
Email this item Print this item

10 Things AT&T Could Do if Serious About Supporting Net Neutrality

Posted on Jul 12, 2017

By Craig Aaron and Candace Clement / Free Press Blog

Mike Mozart / CC 2.0

Square, Story page, 2nd paragraph, mobile
We’re still picking ourselves off the floor from all the laughing we did when AT&T issued a press release Tuesday announcing that it was joining the “Day of Action for preserving and advancing the open internet.”

As co-organizers of this day of action and people who have been fighting for internet freedom for more than a decade, we’d be thrilled to finally have AT&T’s full-throated support of Title II protections for Net Neutrality. Because that is, indeed, what it means to join the Day of Action that more than 80,000 companies, websites, organizations and internet users have pledged to take part in [Wednesday].

If only it were true. In reality, AT&T is just a company that is deliberately misleading the public. Their lobbyists are lying. They want to kill Title II — which gives the FCC the authority to actually enforce Net Neutrality — and are trying to sell a congressional “compromise” that would be as bad or worse than what the FCC is proposing. No thanks.

AT&T has spent more money than maybe anyone except Comcast and Verizon to undermine the open internet and destroy Net Neutrality. It has hired hundreds of lobbyists. It has propped up Astroturf groups. Its primary trade association is literally suing the FCC over Net Neutrality and considering taking the case to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
But if you want to suspend belief for a moment and pretend this isn’t just some Machiavellian B.S., here are some things AT&T could actually do to defend Net Neutrality and the open internet.

1. Quit trying to co-opt the terms “Net Neutrality” and “open internet.” We get it. You want to join the cool kids. And we’re totally interested in hanging out and seeing where this relationship goes if you can prove to us this is the real deal. Forgive us for being skeptical, but you know what they say: Actions speak louder than words. Here’s an easy way to get started — anytime you find yourself saying the words “we support Net Neutrality” be sure to pair it with “and Title II.”

2. Actually support real Net Neutrality. Encourage your customers, staff and corporate partners to send comments to the FCC in support of real Net Neutrality under Title II. Put a widget on your site. We’ve got tons of tools that will make it super-easy — just get in touch and we’d be happy to help you help your base to join the ranks of Team Internet.

3. Get your CEO on the record in support of Title II. The press release you sent today needs work. You don’t actually mention Title II. If you want us to believe you, we need to hear it from the top … only not in a saying “Black lives matter” one day (good) then giving $2 million to the inauguration of Donald Trump the next (er …) kind of way.

4. Quit suing the FCC over the 2015 Open Internet Order. For a company that claims to be so enthusiastic about the open internet you sure are working pretty hard through your trade association USTelecom to crush the legal foundation that protects it.

5. Stop sending all your lobbyists to lobby against Net Neutrality. A newly released Maplight study shows that AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and their main trade associations spent $572 million on lobbying the FCC and other government entities to influence the Net Neutrality debate over the past decade. And that’s just what shows up on the disclosure forms. We know it’s way, way more!

6. In fact, leave Congress out of it altogether. Talk about a solution without a problem. There is a good law already on the books and strong FCC Net Neutrality rules backed by the courts. Congressional action on Net Neutrality would just be repeal with replace all over again. Knock it off. (Pssst … people everywhere — on the right and the left — like the free and open internet just the way it is.)

7. Stop lying. Just, like, in general.

8. Specifically stop lying about investment. We know what you told your investors about the impact of these rules. (There was none.) So stop telling a different story inside D.C. It’s embarrassing.

9. Abandon your merger with Time Warner. OK, we’re getting a little greedy here (you know how it is) but what better way to demonstrate your good faith than dropping this terrible merger that, if completed, would give you too much incentive to mess with our connections and favor your own content.

10. If you won’t do that, can you at least pledge to extend John Oliver’s contract when you own HBO? That’s our guy.

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile


Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 