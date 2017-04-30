|
Young Democratic Socialists Are Making Progress in Local Elections
Municipal races are a beacon of hope for progressives; Obama’s $400,000 speech is more evidence Democrats are out of touch; and there still may be a way to fix what tech companies have done to San Francisco. These discoveries and more below.
The Next Generation of Democratic Socialists Has Started Winning Local Elections
Yes, Obama’s $400,000 Speech Is a Problem
Heineken Just Put Out the Antidote to That Pepsi Kendall Jenner Ad
The Main Issue in the French Presidential Election: National Sovereignty
Why Lead Poisoning in Water Is an Environmental Racism Issue
Queer Left Academics Take on LGBT Mainstream
Class, in a Nutshell
A Worrisome Harbinger of Changes in Copyright Law
Cross-Cultural Evidence for the Genetics of Homosexuality
Why the FCC’s Plans to Gut Net Neutrality Just Might Fail
Tech Made Cities Too Expensive. Here’s How to Fix It.
How Online Shopping Makes Suckers of Us All
The Invisible Network That Makes Cities Work
Why Bernie Sanders’s Unity Tour Failed
How Humans Are Shaping Our Own Evolution
On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.
A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.
