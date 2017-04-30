Young Democratic Socialists Are Making Progress in Local Elections

Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Posted on Apr 30, 2017

 

H2Woah! / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Municipal races are a beacon of hope for progressives; Obama’s $400,000 speech is more evidence Democrats are out of touch; and there still may be a way to fix what tech companies have done to San Francisco. These discoveries and more below.

The Next Generation of Democratic Socialists Has Started Winning Local Elections
Campaigning for economic and social justice, they are winning municipal races in states like Illinois and Georgia.

Yes, Obama’s $400,000 Speech Is a Problem
A new poll shows fully two-thirds of the American public agrees with this statement: “The Democratic Party is out of touch with the concerns of most people.”

Heineken Just Put Out the Antidote to That Pepsi Kendall Jenner Ad
Two strangers with polar opposite views meet in this Heineken ad, which gets political in a way that Pepsi would do well to consider next time.

The Main Issue in the French Presidential Election: National Sovereignty
The 2017 French Presidential election marks a profound change in European political alignments.

Why Lead Poisoning in Water Is an Environmental Racism Issue
The system is deeply flawed.

Queer Left Academics Take on LGBT Mainstream
Roughly two hours into a conference titled “Beyond Marriage, Beyond Equality,” Meredith Talusan, a transgender author and activist and a conference speaker, tweeted “Wow so much @HRC-bashing among queer academics has me thinking, ‘But they’re trying.’ Who have I become???”

Class, in a Nutshell
What happens when you combine conspicuous consumption and consumption productivity?

A Worrisome Harbinger of Changes in Copyright Law
With all the dysfunction in the White House and Capitol Hill this year, you might think that the copyright bills pending before Congress do not need your attention. Think again.

Cross-Cultural Evidence for the Genetics of Homosexuality
Mexico’s third gender sheds light on the biological correlates of sexual orientation.

Why the FCC’s Plans to Gut Net Neutrality Just Might Fail
It’s official: The country’s top regulator of the internet wants to end net neutrality.

Tech Made Cities Too Expensive. Here’s How to Fix It.
San Francisco is a case study in winner-take-all urbanism, in which the gains from knowledge capitalism flow to a select group of cities and to an even more select group of neighborhoods within them.

How Online Shopping Makes Suckers of Us All
We live in the age of the variable airfare, the surge-priced ride, the pay-what-you-want Radiohead album, and other novel price developments.

The Invisible Network That Makes Cities Work
Despite fears of declining social capital and lack of faith in civic institutions, the “new trust economy” is thriving in urban areas.

Why Bernie Sanders’s Unity Tour Failed
The independent senator hit the road with Democratic national chairman Tom Perez—and highlighted everything that’s tearing the party apart.

How Humans Are Shaping Our Own Evolution
Like other species, we are the products of millions of years of adaptation. Now we’re taking matters into our own hands.

On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.

A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.

