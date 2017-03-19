|
March 19, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Why Does the Democratic Party Insist on Marginalizing Bernie Sanders?
Despite polls showing that the Vermont senator is the most popular politician in the U.S., his party continues to thwart his agenda at every turn; and, to understand Trump’s rise, perhaps a good place to look is Iraq. These discoveries and more below.
On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.
A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.
