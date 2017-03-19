Why Does the Democratic Party Insist on Marginalizing Bernie Sanders?

Scott P / CC BY-SA 2.0

Despite polls showing that the Vermont senator is the most popular politician in the U.S., his party continues to thwart his agenda at every turn; and, to understand Trump’s rise, perhaps a good place to look is Iraq. These discoveries and more below.

What Canadians Really Think About Israel/Palestine

As a citizen of a democracy, wouldn’t you want to know if the policy of your government ran directly contrary to the will of its electorate?

The Book Has Always Been a Declaration of Self-Worth – Even for Those Who Hate to Read

Since the invention of the cuneiform system of writing in Mesopotamia around 3500 BCE and of hieroglyphics in Egypt around 3150 BCE, the serious reader of texts has enjoyed cultural acclamation.

The Democratic Party Seems to Have No Earthly Idea Why It Is So Damn Unpopular

As a general rule the Democratic Party doesn’t listen well and struggles to hear the truth about itself.

Everyone Loves Bernie Sanders. Except, It Seems, the Democratic Party

If you look at the numbers, Bernie Sanders is the most popular politician in America – and it’s not even close. Yet bizarrely, the Democratic party – out of power across the country and increasingly irrelevant – still refuses to embrace him and his message.

10 Murders, 3 Nazis, and Germany’s Moment of Reckoning

German authorities looked the other way as a right-wing terrorist cell went on a seven-year killing spree. Now they won’t look in the mirror.

‘London Bridge Is Down’: The Secret Plan for the Days After the Queen’s Death

She is venerated around the world. She has outlasted 12 US presidents. She stands for stability and order. But her kingdom is in turmoil, and her subjects are in denial that her reign will ever end. That’s why the palace has a plan.

Students for Bernie Find Their Home in Growing Socialist Movements

The 2016 election has been a boon for socialist groups over all.

Hidden HIV reservoirs Exposed by Telltale Protein

The discovery helps to identify dormant infected cells and could one day lead to a cure.

Can California Achieve Universal Health Care in the Age of Trump?

The country’s biggest state has a very interesting idea.

How the Invasion of Iraq Came Home

If you want to know where President Donald Trump came from, if you want to trace the long winding road (or escalator) that brought him to the Oval Office, don’t look to reality TV or Twitter or even the rise of the alt-right. Look someplace far more improbable: Iraq.

In Conservative America, Small Cities Stand Up for LGBT Rights

When Mike Lujano and George Lenz hoisted a rainbow flag outside their business in a Victorian brownstone on Market Street two decades ago, they found that few neighbors in socially conservative Wheeling, West Virginia, knew it was a symbol of gay pride.

