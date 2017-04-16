|
|
April 16, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Why Do Democrats Feel Sorry for Hillary Clinton?
Posted on Apr 16, 2017
Not only are many Democrats worried about Hillary Clinton, they’re still unable to blame her and themselves for the disastrous 2016 election results; a writer argues that rather than a great progressive politician, Bernie Sanders is actually a “Democratic Party company man”; meanwhile, a statue of a small girl facing the famous “Charging Bull” on Wall Street has become a topic of contention. These discoveries and more below.
Why Do Democrats Feel Sorry for Hillary Clinton?
Bernie Sanders, the Company Man
Pink and Blue
Fearless Girl Face-off Poses a New Question: Does the Law Protect an Artist’s Message?
Beyond the Origins of Totalitarianism
The Girl and the Bull
Academic Precariat
This Device Pulls Drinking Water Straight Out of the Air — and It Runs Entirely on the Sun’s Energy
How United Turned the Friendly Skies Into a Flying Hellscape
For First Time in Years, Jerusalem Cracks Down on Sale of Leavened Bread During Passover
Relying on Women, Not Rewarding Them
Urbanist Richard Florida Is Back With Another Theory About How to Fix American Cities
The Five Stages of Coping With Sean Spicer’s Insanely Stupid Hitler-Assad Analogy
On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.
A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.
