Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 16, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Disabled Are Probably the Most Vulnerable to Climate Change Effects
 By Robin Scher / AlterNet
The Nuclear Industry Is Heading Into a Financial Black Hole That Threatens Any Future Expansion
 By Paul Brown / Climate News Network
California Leads the Way in Solar Power
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Why Do Democrats Feel Sorry for Hillary Clinton?
U.S. Drops ‘Mother of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan
Pope Francis Puts Migrant Rights Front and Center—and Some Americans May Not Like It
Chechnya Authorities Reportedly Detained and Tortured 100 Gay Men

A/V Booth
Dennis Kucinich Questions White House’s Gas-Attack Narrative (Audio and Video)
Is This the ‘Worst Moment in American-Russian Relations’ Since the Cuban Missile Crisis?

Animation
Tomahawks Away (Video)

Arts & Culture
A Search for Justice in ‘Finding Oscar’
 By Jordan Riefe
Two Accomplished Actors—and a Cute Dog—Elevate ‘Truman’
 By Jordan Riefe
The Financial Diaries
 By Alexis Camins
The Importance of America’s First Anti-War Movement
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet

Truthdig Bazaar
Human Smoke

Human Smoke

By Nicholson Baker
$19.80
A Short History of the Twentieth Century

A Short History of the Twentieth Century

John Lukacs
$19.47

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Larry's List
Email this item Print this item

Why Do Democrats Feel Sorry for Hillary Clinton?

Posted on Apr 16, 2017

    Hillary Clinton. (Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Not only are many Democrats worried about Hillary Clinton, they’re still unable to blame her and themselves for the disastrous 2016 election results; a writer argues that rather than a great progressive politician, Bernie Sanders is actually a “Democratic Party company man”; meanwhile, a statue of a small girl facing the famous “Charging Bull” on Wall Street has become a topic of contention. These discoveries and more below.

Why Do Democrats Feel Sorry for Hillary Clinton?
I’d hoped we’d finally seen the last of the Clinton name in public life — it’s been a long quarter of a century — and that we could all move on. Alas, no.

Bernie Sanders, the Company Man
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (“I”-VT)  is not the independent left politician many progressives claim he is. He’s a Democratic Party company man.

Pink and Blue
What happens when very young children begin to identify with a sex/gender other than the one they were born with?

Fearless Girl Face-off Poses a New Question: Does the Law Protect an Artist’s Message?
Artist Arturo Di Modica, who created Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull in 1989, isn’t happy about the recent addition of the widely buzzed-about Fearless Girl to downtown Manhattan park Bowling Green.

Beyond the Origins of Totalitarianism
Although the United States was a beacon of hope for Hannah Arendt, she saw vulnerabilities in American-style democracy.

The Girl and the Bull
Apparently, Arturo Di Modica, the sculptor who created Charging Bull nearly 30 years ago, considers Fearless Girl to be an insult to his work and wants it taken away.

Academic Precariat
As we know, the share of part-time faculty in U.S. higher education has increased dramatically over the past four decades.

This Device Pulls Drinking Water Straight Out of the Air — and It Runs Entirely on the Sun’s Energy
A new kind of water-capturing device could be a game-changer for some of the world’s driest places. It can pull water vapor out of the air at humidity as low as 20 percent — conditions that may be seen in the Sahara desert during its hottest months — and it can operate entirely off-grid, just using the ambient power of the sun.

How United Turned the Friendly Skies Into a Flying Hellscape
The recent United scandal is the predictable byproduct of a relentless obsession with filling planes to absolute maximum capacity coupled with open and invidious discrimination in the treatment of customers.

For First Time in Years, Jerusalem Cracks Down on Sale of Leavened Bread During Passover
Municipality workers are enforcing the law banning the public sale of non-kosher for Passover products in public, confiscating Old City bagel vendor’s wares.

Relying on Women, Not Rewarding Them
New study suggests female professors outperform men in terms of service—to their possible professional detriment.

Urbanist Richard Florida Is Back With Another Theory About How to Fix American Cities
It’s a pipe dream—and even he knows it.

The Five Stages of Coping With Sean Spicer’s Insanely Stupid Hitler-Assad Analogy
Only a Trump White House could ruin its moment of triumph in Syria so quickly and so thoroughly.

On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.

A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.

Lockerdome Below Article
Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 