|
|
July 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Why California’s Single-Payer ‘Shell Bill’ Was Doomed From the Start
Posted on Jul 1, 2017
All eyes are on California’s SB562, a single-payer healthcare bill which has been steadily advancing through the California legislature in the past few months. When California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon shelved the bill last week, advocates were outraged (including Sen. Bernie Sanders, who urged the Assembly to take up a vote.)
But the passionate backers of SB562, including the California Nurses Association and Bernie Sanders’ “Our Revolution,” may not be sharing all of the facts with their supporters. In a new piece on The Intercept, author David Dayen explains why SB562, like many California single-payer bills that have come before it, was doomed from the start.
Dayen writes:
Dayen goes on to break down California’s “biggest constitutional hurdle,” Proposition 98.
“Passed in 1988, Prop 98 requires that roughly 40 percent of all general fund revenues — money the state receives in taxes — must go to K-12 education. If you include community college spending, it must exceed 50 percent,” Dayen writes. “As the Senate legislative analysis [of SB562] states, ‘Any taxes raised to support this bill would be … subject to the requirements of Proposition 98.’ That means that, in order to raise enough money to fund single payer in California, under current law you would have to raise twice as much to satisfy the Prop 98 formula.”
“In order to fund single payer in California, you must loosen the Prop 98 budget straitjacket… And the only way to truly get it done is with a ballot measure that either overhauls Prop 98 or exempts single payer from the formula,” Dayen continues. “The Senate version of SB562 stated it in black and white. But every single denunciation of Speaker Rendon’s decision to delay the bill fails to mention this reality, that SB562 cannot become law without voter approval.”
So why would advocates of the bill overlook this information when trying to garner support for SB562? Dayen argues that Sens. Ricardo Lara and Toni Atkins, co-sponsors of the bill, may have political motives. He writes:
“Speaker Rendon is clearly taking the bullet for an Assembly Democratic caucus that is far more moderate than the Senate, and doesn’t want the burden of cleaning up the Senate’s shell bill,” Dayen concludes. “The entire debate is one big game of passing the buck, with single payer’s loudest champions earning plaudits from the liberal base but doing nothing to advance universal health care.”
Read the full piece here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation