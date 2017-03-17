|
|
March 17, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Who Will Build Trump’s Billion-Dollar Border Wall?
Posted on Mar 17, 2017
The release of President Trump’s budget proposal earlier this week has drawn criticism across the political spectrum for a variety of reasons, and many are focused on potential massive cuts to federal agencies.
What’s not getting a budget cut, however, is the president’s controversial wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. Politico reports:
Trump himself spoke about the wall during a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, telling his audience that it’s construction is “way ahead of schedule.”
This “schedule” however, has not been made public, leaving many observers wondering who will build the wall and how soon construction will actually begin.
In fact, the construction itself may be laced with irony: Quartz reports that Mexicans and Mexican-Americans “will be vying for a piece of that business.”
“Of the roughly 700 firms that have already expressed interest in bidding to build the prototypes, about 10% are Hispanic-owned, per data from the government’s procurement system,” Quartz states. “Hispanics also make up nearly 30% of the US’s construction workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Near the border (where most US Hispanics are of Mexican descent), they’re an even larger share.”
Trump is facing increasing resistance from fellow Republicans in Congress, however. According to The Washington Post:
And while Washington politicians continue to discuss the long-term construction project, both Mexican and American businesses are suffering from Trump’s pro-wall rhetoric.
“Basically, we are going to see another recession,” one San Diego-based shop owner told Al Jazeera. “I don’t even check my books. There’s no point getting more depressed.”
—Posted by Emma Niles.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation