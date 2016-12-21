|
December 22, 2016 Disclaimer: Please read.
Did Bill Clinton’s Meeting With the Attorney General Force FBI to Issue Letter on Hillary’s Emails?
Posted on Dec 21, 2016
Had former President Bill Clinton not met with Attorney General Loretta Lynch at a Phoenix airport, FBI Director James Comey “would never have felt obliged to go public” with information that the bureau was again looking at emails related to then-candidate Hillary Clinton, writes Michael Daly at The Daily Beast.
Bill Clinton blames Comey for Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential election. “James Comey cost her the election,” he was quoted as telling a group of holiday shoppers in a Westchester County bookshop last week. But Clinton himself “bears considerably more responsibility” for his wife’s loss, Daly writes.
“His great fault is one he shares with his wife; they too often act as if rules that apply to you or me do not apply to them.” This time, the Clintonian fault made its decisive appearance when the former president met with Lynch on a tarmac at Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix, Ariz., in late June.
“One rule,” Daly explains, “holds that the husband of the target of a criminal investigation should not seek to meet privately with the law enforcement official ultimately in charge of that same investigation, no matter how innocent the talk.”
Daly argues that Clinton’s meeting with Lynch compelled Comey to make the FBI investigation into Clinton’s emails more public than it needed to be.
But then Democratic former Rep. Anthony Weiner became embroiled in another sexting scandal. When the FBI obtained a warrant to search his computer, the bureau found thousands of emails exchanged between Clinton aide Huma Abedin, who is Weiner’s wife, and Hillary Clinton, via Clinton’s server.
“Comey could hardly have just ignored the emails,” Daly writes, “even if he had been so inclined, which he most definitely was not. The only way he could check them was to reopen the investigation and secure a search warrant.”
With the case reopened, Comey couldn’t rule out the possibility that one of the FBI agents involved wouldn’t tip off the press. Public speculation about a cover-up on Clinton’s behalf would ensue, so “Comey apparently decided that the only thing for him to do was announce that the investigation had been reopened the very way that he had earlier announced that it had been closed.” ...
With the FBI having concluded that 2,115 emails on Clinton’s server contained classified information, 65 of which were classified secret and 22 classified top secret—and with the latter emails having the potential to “result in exceptionally grave damage to national security,” according to an FBI affidavit—Comey “could have ended Hillary Clinton’s campaign back in July if he had been interested in changing the course of the election,” Daly writes.
“She got in trouble in the first place because she felt that the rules did not apply to her. She might still have won had her husband not felt the same.”
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
