Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
December 28, 2016 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Choosing Not to Play in Bowl Games Marks the Beginning of a Revolt in College Football
 By Allen Barra
From Childhood Victim to Domestic Abuse Survivor
 By Barbara Dunlap and Ann Laird
Courage and Hope in the Age of the New Authoritarianism
 By Henry A. Giroux / CounterPunch

Ear to the Ground
John Kerry Rebukes Israel and Calls Settlements a Threat to Peace (Video)
White Supremacist Groups Will ‘Revolt’ if Trump Disappoints Them, Leaders Say
Best of Truthdig’s Ear to the Ground 2016: A Showcase of Activists’ Approaches to the Election
Contributions to Progressive Causes Surge After Trump’s Election

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: How Will Race and Religion Factor In to Donald Trump’s Presidency?
President Obama on His Legacy and the Future of the Democratic Party (Audio)

Animation
The Trump Who Stole America (Video)

Arts & Culture
Transborder Immigrant Tool Series: If a Western Diamondback Bites You, ‘Borders Be Damned’
Best of Truthdig’s Book Reviews 2016: Top Reads, From Economics to Politics and Even Genetics
 BLANK
The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu
 By Liesl Bradner
‘Neruda’ Makes Poetry of a Cat-and-Mouse Tale
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar

Coffee Mug, Small

$13
The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem, 1947-1949

The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem, 1947-1949

By Benny Morris (Author), Roger Owen (Editor), Edmund Burke (Editor), Michael C. Hudson (Editor), Walid Kazziha (Editor), Rashid Khalidi (Editor), Serif Mardin (Editor)

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

White Supremacist Groups Will ‘Revolt’ if Trump Disappoints Them, Leaders Say

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

    President-elect Donald Trump. (Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Intellectual leaders of the United States’ organized, white supremacist subculture say their adherents will revolt if President-elect Donald Trump disappoints them by failing to deliver the formally institutionalized racism they desire.

The Guardian reports:

Jared Taylor, a white supremacist who runs the self-termed “race-realist” magazine American Renaissance, said the president-elect had already backpedalled on several pledges that had fired up the far-right. “At first he promised to send back every illegal immigrant. Now he is waffling on that.”

David Cole, a self-proclaimed Holocaust revisionist and Taki magazine columnist, envisaged the movement sliding into bickering and in-fighting, stuck in “rabbit warrens” of online trolling rather than policy shaping. …

… Weber, Taylor and Brimelow – all classified as “extremists” by the Southern Poverty Law Center – said Trump’s victory energised the far-right and that the movement can grow with or without White House help.

The young crowd that roared “Hail Trump” at last month’s gathering in Washington will fight for its beliefs no matter what, Brimelow [founder of the webzine Vdare.com] said. “None of them were looking for jobs in the Trump administration. These are not party loyalists. They know they’re entirely outside the establishment consensus. And they’re used to guerrilla warfare.”

Read more.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Bedrock Support Gifting: Give the gift of becoming a Bedrock Supporter. The recipient of your choice will receive a year of exciting Bedrock Supporter benefits, and you will be investing in the future of Truthdig.
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 
x
 
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines

Freedom of the press is under attack. Now more than ever, we need independent and uncompromising journalism.

That’s what we do at Truthdig.

Please support us so we can keep digging for the truth at this crucial moment for democracy.

Support Truthdig Today

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 