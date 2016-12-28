|
White Supremacist Groups Will ‘Revolt’ if Trump Disappoints Them, Leaders Say
Posted on Dec 28, 2016
Intellectual leaders of the United States’ organized, white supremacist subculture say their adherents will revolt if President-elect Donald Trump disappoints them by failing to deliver the formally institutionalized racism they desire.
The Guardian reports:
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
