January 26, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
What Are the Possible Motives Behind Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Lie?
Posted on Jan 26, 2017
By “propagating the myth of his stolen popular vote,” Trump has attacked both the democratic process and the press, which, in its ideal, is free and independent, writes Amherst College law professor Lawrence Douglas at The Guardian.
“The impulse to heap all of Trump’s lies together or to puzzle over his unusual psychology threatens … to deflect our attention from the politics of this particular claim, which contains two separate falsehoods: first, that immigrants robbed him of the popular vote; and second, that the media has conspired to suppress the story. Together these falsehoods can be enlisted to serve three distinctly toxic political goals.” Douglas continues:
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
