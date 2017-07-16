|
Senate Health Care Vote Delayed as John McCain Recovers from Surgery
Posted on Jul 16, 2017
The Congressional Budget Office will not release a score on Monday for the Senate’s revised health care bill, pushing their consideration back while Senator John McCain recuperates in his home state of Arizona from surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye. Senator Mitch McConnell—whom President Trump has put on notice, along with other Republicans in Congress, in the contentious and protracted struggle to repeal and replace Obamacare—relayed word on Saturday of the hold-up.
The New York Times elaborated:
The delay comes in the midst of considerable opposition to the bill and after Senator McConnell had to postpone an anticipated July 4 vote after failing to garner enough support from GOP senators. Only two of their votes can be lost if the bill is to pass, while at least eight have expressed their deep reservations, according to Reuters:
In an attempt to win over more Republicans, a revised measure was released last week but was immediately opposed by Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Sen. McCain has not revealed how he plans to vote on the bill, but has expressed concerns about it in its current form, particularly in regard to how it was composed: by Sen. McConnell, behind closed doors.
“Mr. McCain’s absence will give the forces of opposition — which include scores of health care provider organizations and patient advocacy groups — more time to mobilize,” The New York Times noted hopefully.
—By Emily Wells.
|
