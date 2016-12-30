|
Vladimir Putin Won’t Retaliate Against U.S. Actions
Posted on Dec 30, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not retaliate against the United States’ decision to expel Russian diplomats and impose new sanctions, contrary to the recommendation of his foreign minister.
“While we reserve the right to take reciprocal measures, we’re not going to downgrade ourselves to the level of irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy,” Mr. Putin said, using a common Russian idiom for poor behavior. “In our future steps on the way toward the restoration of Russia-United States relations, we will proceed from the policy pursued by the administration of D. Trump.”
On Thursday, the Obama administration moved to eject 35 Russians it claims to suspect of being intelligence operatives and imposed sanctions on two of Russia’s leading intelligence services, among other measures. The administration said it took the action because of Russia’s alleged efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.
Putin added that it was “unfortunate” that the Obama administration chose to end its relationship with Russia this way.
The New York Times reports:
