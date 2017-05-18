|
Immigration Arrests Rise Almost 40 Percent in Trump’s First 100 Days
Posted on May 18, 2017
Arrests of undocumented immigrants in the United States rose by almost 40 percent in the first several months of President Trump’s administration, according to figures released Wednesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
According to the ICE report:
“In contradiction to Trump’s past claims that immigrants with criminal convictions would be prioritised for deportation, nearly 11,000 had no criminal convictions,” Al-Jazeera reports. “That is more than double the number of immigrants without criminal convictions arrested during a comparable period last year.”
The new data reflect Trump’s campaign promise to crack down on undocumented immigration in the U.S. and come after months of anecdotes about immigration raids and arrests in various communities. And while numbers have shown that deportations were lower under Trump than in the same period a year ago, the new information is the first concrete evidence of the new administration’s strict immigration policy in action.
“That increase is a result of recent guidance given by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to implement Trump’s executive orders on interior immigration enforcement and border security signed on Jan. 25, just days after the Republican president took office,” Reuters adds. It continues:
“We are a nation of laws,” Homan concluded in the ICE press release, “and ignoring orders issued by federal judges undermines our constitutional government.”
—Posted by Emma Niles.
