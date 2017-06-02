|
|
June 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Could U.S. Exit From Paris Accord Be ‘Good News for the Rest of the World’?
Posted on Jun 2, 2017
Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord this week may be a foreign policy mistake, but one climate policy expert sees a potential silver lining in the move.
Basav Sen, who directs the Climate Policy Program at the Institute for Policy Studies, writes in Newsweek:
No one knows what the future holds—just as no one can say if Trump still thinks climate change is a hoax. Maybe one of his aides could show him this film by Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Ian Cheney about the challenge facing humanity.
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation