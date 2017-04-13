|
U.S. Drops ‘Mother of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan
Posted on Apr 13, 2017
The U.S. military Thursday announced it dropped a 21,600 pound non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan. The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) is nicknamed the “mother of all bombs,” and was developed in 2003 but never used in a battlefield. CNN reports:
Both Nicholson and Votel were assumed their current positions during the Obama administration.
Press secretary Sean Spicer stated in a subsequent press conference that the U.S. military “took all precautions necessary to prevent civilian casualties.”
“The United States takes the fight against ISIS very seriously and in order to defeat the group we must deny them operational space,” he added.
When pressed by reporters for more information on the use of MOAB, Spicer responded, “Please refer to Department of Defense for specifics.”
According to CNN, the military is still “assessing the damage” from MOAB, and U.S. forces stationed in Afghanistan stated they “took every precaution to avoid civilian casualties with this strike.”
A 2003 article from the Los Angeles Times explains the massive bomb’s effect in greater detail:
MOAB reportedly “took $314 million to develop and has a unit cost of 16 million.” Watch video of a test drop of MOAB below:
—Posted by Emma Niles.
