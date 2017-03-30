|
U.N. Envoy Nikki Haley’s Tough Stance on International Relations: ‘There’s a New Sheriff in Town’
Posted on Mar 30, 2017
Nikki Haley had a busy week making her public debut as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump. Through a series of public events, Haley made it clear that she was opposed to numerous aspects of the U.N.
First, on Monday, Haley led a boycott against upcoming U.N. talks on nuclear disarmament. The Progressive reports:
The boycott was, The Progressive notes, initially announced by the Obama administration last fall.
“Leaders of the effort include Austria, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa and Sweden, supported by hundreds of nonprofit organizations,” PRI adds. “[Obama’s] administration strongly encouraged NATO allies to vote against this year’s U.N. negotiations, saying a ban would obstruct cooperation to respond to nuclear threats from adversaries.”
Haley then spoke to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Monday evening, stating: “For anyone that says you can’t get anything done at the U.N., they need to know there’s a new sheriff in town.”
Then, on Wednesday, Haley publicly criticized the U.N. Human Rights Council during her first speech to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. The New York Times reports:
It’s a crucial time for Haley, who will assume the monthly presidency of the U.N.’s Security Council in April.
“The problem is the whole administration is still in the making. They don’t have many officials who are responsible for policy,” one senior diplomat on the Security Council told the Huffington Post. “There’s a huge difference between what they want and what they do.”
“There is a gap between [Haley’s] tough public posturing, designed for domestic consumption, and her positions within the U.N.,” a second Security Council senior diplomat stated. “She will have to close this visible gap.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
