Four Dead, Many Injured in London Attacks

People fleeing outside the British Parliament in London. (Screen shot via The BBC)

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

A police officer was stabbed to death, an attacker was fatally shot, two people died and at least 20 others were injured Wednesday afternoon in London, in what British police fear may be a terrorist attack. The BBC reports:

A woman has died on Westminster Bridge in central London in what police are treating as a terrorist incident. A police officer was also stabbed in the nearby Houses of Parliament by an attacker, who was shot by police. Several pedestrians were struck by a car on the bridge, before it crashed into railings. Police said there were “a number of casualties… including police officers,” and a “full counter-terrorism inquiry” was under way.

The Guardian adds that the House of Commons is on lockdown and posted a video of the aftermath of the Westminster Bridge violence:

More images of the chaos in London were shared on Twitter:

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson released a brief statement:

NEW: Sec. of State Tillerson on London attack: "The American people send their thoughts and prayers to the people of the United Kingdom." pic.twitter.com/0xyRvZJciV — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2017

White House press secretary Sean Spicer also addressed the attacks:

White House: "The city of London and Her Majesty's government have the full support of the US government" in responding to Parliament attack pic.twitter.com/Li6FP1YEBy — CNN International (@cnni) March 22, 2017

—Posted by Emma Niles

