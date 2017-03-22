|
Four Dead, Many Injured in London Attacks
Posted on Mar 22, 2017
Editor’s note: This is a developing story.
A police officer was stabbed to death, an attacker was fatally shot, two people died and at least 20 others were injured Wednesday afternoon in London, in what British police fear may be a terrorist attack. The BBC reports:
The Guardian adds that the House of Commons is on lockdown and posted a video of the aftermath of the Westminster Bridge violence:
More images of the chaos in London were shared on Twitter:
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson released a brief statement:
White House press secretary Sean Spicer also addressed the attacks:
—Posted by Emma Niles
