|
|
June 27, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Truthdig Wins Three Los Angeles Press Club Awards for Commentary, Reporting and an Editorial Cartoon
Posted on Jun 26, 2017
Truthdig is committed to covering current news, reporting on issues that are undercovered by mainstream media, and providing provocative commentary. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Press Club honored Truthdig’s work at the 59th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards.
The news website earned three first-place awards, three second-place recognitions and five third-place finishes. Judging was done by the Cleveland Press Club, Florida Press Club, Lone Star Press Club, Kansas Press Club, Milwaukee Press Club, New Orleans Press Club, Press Club of West Pennsylvania, Southeast Texas Press Club, Syracuse Press Club, The National Press Club and SPJ Florida.
The announcements were made at a gala dinner at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
First Place
Kolhatkar wrote:
Judges’ comment: Kolhatkar’s sobering analysis of Trump’s election win framed by an explanation of it to her young child is an excellent piece of political commentary.
In the Investigative category, Amelia Pang won for “Who’s in the Kitchen at Chinese Restaurants?: An Investigative Report,” a two-part series about agencies that profit from exploiting the labor of undocumented immigrants.
Pang wrote:
Judges’ comment: In a gripping two-part narrative, reporter Amelia Pang goes undercover to reveal the secret underground exploitation of smuggled immigrants recruited to work in Chinese restaurants across the nation and live in appalling conditions.
Read Part 2 of Pang’s series here.
In the Editorial Cartoon category, Dwayne Booth, a.k.a. Mr. Fish, won for “Nothing to See Here,” a statement on Trump’s agenda as president.
Judges’ comment: Dwayne Boot, a.k.a. Mr. Fish, didn’t have to swim upstream to produce this statement. Judges feel this cartoon will eventually be part 1 of a sequence.
“These are brave and unique pieces that involve original reporting and thinking,” Truthdig publisher Zuade Kaufman said.” They are indicative of the stellar journalism that Truthdig strives to bring to its readers every day. It is immensely rewarding to see our writers recognized by our peers around the country.”
Second Place
In the Activism Journalism category, Sonali Kolhatkar was recognized for “Racism Fueled Outrage Over Cincinnati Gorilla Killing.”
In the Entertainment Commentary category, Carrie Rickey was recognized for “To Make the Oscars More Diverse, Let’s Adopt Football’s Rooney Rule.”
Third Place
In the Environmental Reporting category, Alexander Reed Kelly was recognized for “Truthdigger of the Week: Sir Robert Watson, British Climate Expert.”
In the Entertainment News category, Kasia Anderson was recognized for “Friends of Abe, Hollywood Conservatives’ Secret Society, Is Calling It Quits (Exclusive).”
In the Criticism on Books/Art/Architecture/Design category, Gabriel Thompson was recognized for “This Is an Uprising.”
In the Political Column/Commentary category, Natasha Hakimi Zapata, was recognized for “Truthdigger of the Week: The Late Daniel Berrigan, Lifelong Activist for Peace.”
Overall, Truthdig received 25 nominations in 19 categories from the Los Angeles Press Club.
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation