|
|
March 15, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Trump’s Revised Travel Ban Temporarily Blocked by Federal Judge in Hawaii
Posted on Mar 15, 2017
Editor’s note: This story is still developing.
President Trump’s revised travel ban has been temporarily struck down by a federal judge in Hawaii. The modified ban, which is facing legal challenges in numerous courtrooms across the country, was blocked late Wednesday afternoon.
The first travel ban underwent modifications after it was struck down in early February on constitutional grounds. The Trump administration hoped the second iteration, which affects travelers and refugees from six majority-Muslim countries, would stand up in court.
The revised travel ban would have gone into effect at the close of the day Wednesday.
The American Civil Liberties Union cheered the news on Twitter:
Trump, who is set to be interviewed on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News on Wednesday night, has not yet commented on the Hawaii ruling.
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation