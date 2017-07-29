|
July 29, 2017

Trump’s Get-Tough Speech to Police Touches Off a Backlash
Posted on Jul 29, 2017
The president gave a troubling speech at New York’s Suffolk County Community College on Friday, referring to gang members as “animals” and encouraging police officers to be “rough.” The speech was part of a discussion on how to combat the MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) gang, which has particularly affected New York’s Long Island community. Trump has long cited the gang’s brutal tactics and its ties to Central America to push his immigration policies.
“Together we’re going to restore safety to our streets and peace to our communities and we’re going to destroy the vile, criminal cartel MS-13 and many other gangs,” Trump said in the speech. Reports CNN:
He also praised the “rough” officers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and suggested that suspects need not be protected when arrested.
“When you see these thugs thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you see them thrown in, rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,’ ” Trump told the crowd, mentioning he had seen the prisoners’ heads shielded by officers when the arrested persons were bending to enter police vehicles. “I said, ‘You can take the hand away.’ ”
He also threatened gang members, saying: “We will find you, we will arrest you, we will jail you and we will deport you.” His rhetoric implied that all MS-13 gang members are immigrants. Critics, however, argue that his speech shows how little he understands the nuances of immigration—the centerpiece issue of his presidential campaign.
The gang certainly presents a real problem: In the past 18 months, it has been implicated in 17 murders on Long Island. But Trump’s fixation on the group is perhaps inappropriate. J. Weston Phippen of The Atlantic reports:
Additionally, political leaders in El Salvador have held emergency meetings to discuss what they will do if Trump follows through on his promise of mass deportations, which could further destabilize the country and lead to increased migration to the U.S.—ultimately negating Trump’s deportation policy.
Numerous police departments from around the country have condemned Trump’s speech, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police also put out a statement. The New York Daily News writes:
Trump’s remarks have also been condemned by civil rights groups. According to The Washington Post:
—Posted by Emily Wells.
