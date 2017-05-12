Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Obama and Trump Could Both Be Considered Guilty of War Crimes
 By Glen Ford / Black Agenda Report
Firing of James Comey May Fuel Donald Trump’s ‘Deep State’ Troubles
 By Robert Parry / Consortiumnews
First Dakota Access Pipeline Spill Is Reported
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
In Tweet-Storm, Donald Trump Warns James Comey, Suggests Ending Press Briefings
FBI Says It May No Longer Need Apple’s Help to Unlock iPhone of Slain San Bernardino Killer
South Korea’s Progressive New President Moon Jae-in Is Open to Talks in Pyongyang About Nukes
FBI Chief James Comey Was Fired Days After Reportedly Seeking Resources for Russia Investigation

A/V Booth
Oliver Stone on the History of Wall Street Corruption and the Future of American Military Power
‘On Contact’: Chris Hedges and Organizer Adam Jackson Discuss Black Activism for a New Era

Animation
Make the FBI Great Again (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Islamic Jesus
 By Allen Barra
‘The Designated Mourner’: A Play on Authoritarianism, Re-Staged for the Trump Era
 By Jordan Riefe
‘The Coming War on China’ Discloses America’s Secret Military History in the Pacific
The Handmaid’s Tale
 By Monica Hesse

Truthdig Bazaar

Jr. Baby Doll T-Shirt

$22
The China Collectors

The China Collectors

Karl E. Meyer (Author), Shareen Blair Brysac
$19.77

Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

In Tweet-Storm, Donald Trump Warns James Comey, Suggests Ending Press Briefings

Posted on May 12, 2017

Screen shot via Twitter

In a series of tweets early Friday morning, President Trump addressed a variety of political topics, including his dismissal of James Comey as FBI director and the ensuing backlash, and his difficult relationship with the media.

First, Trump once again insisted that the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election were created by his political opponents:

He then attacked the press directly, writing:

This led him to float the idea of canceling press briefings entirely—for reasons of “accuracy”:

Then, switching gears slightly, he addressed Comey in a tweet many viewed as a threat:

Trump concluded the tweet-storm with another message focused on the Russia allegations:

Numerous officials weighed in on Trump’s tweet about Comey, including legal experts and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee:

Others expressed intense concern about Trump’s threat to end press briefings:

It was a busy morning on Twitter, as numerous users also zeroed in on a letter released by the White House on Friday morning. The letter, focused on Trump’s tax returns, states that Trump has no financial ties to Russia—“with a few exceptions.” That phrase quickly went viral, as many users tweeted with the hashtag #withfewexceptions to criticize the hypocrisy of the statement.

Trump’s tweet-storm came after intense fallout from Comey’s firing—a reaction apparently not anticipated by the White House. Trump appears to have grown increasingly distressed over allegations of Russian involvement in U.S. politics. According to Politico, he has “repeatedly asked aides why the Russia investigation wouldn’t disappear and demanded they speak out for him” and will “sometimes scream at television clips about the probe.”

Instead, numerous politicians and journalists are calling for an independent investigation into Russian influence.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 