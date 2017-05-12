|
|
May 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
In Tweet-Storm, Donald Trump Warns James Comey, Suggests Ending Press Briefings
Posted on May 12, 2017
In a series of tweets early Friday morning, President Trump addressed a variety of political topics, including his dismissal of James Comey as FBI director and the ensuing backlash, and his difficult relationship with the media.
First, Trump once again insisted that the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election were created by his political opponents:
He then attacked the press directly, writing:
This led him to float the idea of canceling press briefings entirely—for reasons of “accuracy”:
Then, switching gears slightly, he addressed Comey in a tweet many viewed as a threat:
Trump concluded the tweet-storm with another message focused on the Russia allegations:
Numerous officials weighed in on Trump’s tweet about Comey, including legal experts and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee:
Others expressed intense concern about Trump’s threat to end press briefings:
It was a busy morning on Twitter, as numerous users also zeroed in on a letter released by the White House on Friday morning. The letter, focused on Trump’s tax returns, states that Trump has no financial ties to Russia—“with a few exceptions.” That phrase quickly went viral, as many users tweeted with the hashtag #withfewexceptions to criticize the hypocrisy of the statement.
Trump’s tweet-storm came after intense fallout from Comey’s firing—a reaction apparently not anticipated by the White House. Trump appears to have grown increasingly distressed over allegations of Russian involvement in U.S. politics. According to Politico, he has “repeatedly asked aides why the Russia investigation wouldn’t disappear and demanded they speak out for him” and will “sometimes scream at television clips about the probe.”
Instead, numerous politicians and journalists are calling for an independent investigation into Russian influence.
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation